Spotify: trionfo di Mahmood e Duncan Laurence dopo l’Eurovision

La top 2 dell’Eurovision Song Contest 2019, formata dall’olandese Duncan Laurence e dal nostro Mahmood, continua a trionfare al di fuori del concorso, su Spotify.

I due cantanti, con le rispettive “Arcade” e “Soldi”, sono entrati in varie classifiche nazionali del colosso dello streaming online, raggiungendo inoltre la Top 50 Globale: Duncan si issa alla posizione #14, mentre Mahmood rientra alla #34.

Per il vincitore del Festival di Sanremo si tratta di un ritorno, visto che dopo la vittoria all’Ariston aveva già conquistato la top 50 Global di Spotify, entrando alla #40.

Non solo “Arcade” e “Soldi”, ma anche “She got me” dello svizzero Luca Hänni, “Spirit in the sky” dei norvegesi KEiiNO e molti altri. Diversi brani eurovisivi figurano nelle classifiche europee di Spotify, ecco i dati rilevati martedì 21 maggio:

AUSTRIA

#9 Soldi, #18 Arcade, #37 She got me

BELGIO

#1 Arcade, #22 Soldi, #44 Wake up, #47 She got me

DANIMARCA

#12 Arcade, #23 Soldi, #36 Too late for love, #42 Spirit in the sky

ESTONIA

#1 Arcade, #2 Soldi, #4 She got me, #6 Spirit in the sky, #7 Too late for love, #8 Storm, #9 Friend of a friend, #11 Chameleon, #14 Replay, #16 Sebi, #18 Truth, #24 Hatrið mun sigra, #26 Scream, #43 Zero gravity, #48 Like it

FINLANDIA

#11 Arcade, #15 Soldi, #40 She got me, #41 Spirit in the sky, #47 Too late for love

GERMANIA

#20 Soldi, #26 Arcade

GRECIA

#1 Soldi, #3 Arcade, #9 Replay, #12 She got me, #20 Better love, #38 Chameleon, #45 Spirit in the sky

IRLANDA

#49 Arcade

ISLANDA

#1 Arcade, #2 Soldi, #3 Hatrið mun sigra, #4 Too late for love, #5 She got me, #7 Spirit in the sky, #8 Chameleon, #9 Friend of a friend, #11 Replay, #22 Storm, #23 Truth, #27 Like it, #28 Sebi, #29 Roi# 30 Say na na na, #31 Love is forever, #32 Scream, #35 Better love, #38 Wake up, #39 La venda, #49 Bigger than us

ISRAELE

#1 Soldi, #2 Arcade, #10 She got me, #12 Spirit in the sky, #14 Replay, #20 Chameleon, #22 Too late for love, #23 Friend of a friend, #37 Truth, #40 Home, #44 Roi, #45 Zero gravity

ITALIA – Top 50

#5 Soldi

ITALIA – Viral Top 50

#13 Hatrið mun sigra, #22 Spirit in the sky, #25 Truth, #26 Arcade, #34 Replay, #35 Scream, #41 Like it, #44 She got me, #50 Storm

LETTONIA

#2 Arcade, #7 Soldi

LITUANIA

#1 Soldi, #2 Arcade, #4 She got me, #5 Too late for love, #9 Friend of a friend, #10 Truth, #11 Chameleon, #12 Spirit in the sky, #13 Hatrið mun sigra, #15 Replay, #19 Sebi, #44 Storm, #49 Roi

NORVEGIA

#1 Spirit in the sky, #6 Arcade, #9 Soldi, #21 Too late for love, #30 She got me, #50 Chameleon

PAESI BASSI

#1 Arcade, #10 Soldi, #35 She got me, #40 Too late for love, #50 Spirit in the sky

POLONIA

#26 Soldi, #28 Arcade

ROMANIA

#18 Arcade, #21 Soldi

SPAGNA

#8 Soldi, #37 Arcade

SVEZIA

#3 Arcade, #7 Soldi, #13 Too late for love, #27 She got me, #28 Spirit in the sky, #35 Storm, #47 Chameleon, #49 Replay

SVIZZERA

#2 She got me, #4 Soldi, #11 Arcade

UNGHERIA

#18 Arcade, #21 Soldi

