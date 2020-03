HugForESC2020: Senhit lancia la catena d’abbracci virtuali fra i colleghi di Eurovision

View this post on Instagram

Hi guys! I have a message to all of you and especially to all my Eurovision colleagues. ❤️ As we know it’s not possible to meet us physically but let’s try to make it virtually! 🌈 Hope everything will be fine soon! So, let’s make a chain for all of us. I’m gonna start mentioning @blascanto_es from Spain! Now it’s your turn. Let’s make this chain, do not stop this hug! ✨ #HugForESC2020