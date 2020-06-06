Eurovision, Alexander Rybak racconta la sua storia di lotta con gli antidepressivi
In un lungo post Instagram di pochi giorni fa, Alexander Rybak, vincitore per la Norvegia dell’Eurovision Song Contest 2009 con “Fairytale” e tornato in gara nel 2018 con “That’s how you write a song”, ha deciso di raccontare la sua lotta contro i farmaci per il sonno e gli antidepressivi.
Una battaglia, la sua, durata a lungo, come spiega nel testo di cui riportiamo la traduzione:
Ho vissuto con un segreto. Per 11 anni sono stato dipendente da medicine per il sonno e antidepressivi. E’ cominciato tutto in maniera innocua, ma alla fine questo ha quasi rovinato la mia vita. A gennaio ho iniziato la riabilitazione (con un buon aiuto dei miei dottori) e poco a poco sto iniziando a sentirmi di nuovo io.
Durante gli scorsi anni le pillole mi hanno reso debole e spaventato. Questo ha avuto effetti non soltanto sul mio cervello, ma anche sui miei muscoli e sul mio stomaco. Ha distrutto le mie relazioni con le persone, ma più ancora ha quasi distrutto la mia voglia di vivere. So che ci sono molte persone là fuori che stanno combattendo con gli stessi problemi, perciò nelle prossime settimane condividerò le mie esperienze con voi e se qualcuno potrà imparare da tutto questo, mi farà solo stare meglio.
In un successivo post, nel quale promuove la canzone “Give me rain“, ammette che nel testo parla proprio di quelle sensazioni che ha provato durante il suo periodo più difficile, dai mal di testa alle allucinazioni, dal sudore freddo agli incubi.
