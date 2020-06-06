Eurovision, Alexander Rybak racconta la sua storia di lotta con gli antidepressivi

View this post on Instagram

I’ve been living with a secret. For 11 years I have been addicted to sleep medications and antidepressants. It started out harmless, but in the end it almost ruined my life. This January I started rehab (with good help from my doctors) and little by little I’m starting to feel like myself again. During the past years the pills made me weak and scared. It affected not only my brain but also my muscles and stomach. It destroyed my relationships to people, but most importantly it almost destroyed my will to live. I know there are many out there who are struggling with the same problems, so over the next weeks I will be sharing my experiences with you and if somebody can learn from them, it will make me feel better. * У меня была тайна. 11 лет я был зависим от снотворного и антидепрессантов. Сначала все было хорошо, но в итоге моя жизнь чуть не разрушилась.

В январе этого года я начал курс реабилитации (при помощи моих врачей) и постепенно прихожу в порядок.

В последние годы зависимости таблетки сделали меня слабым и напуганным. Это затронуло не только мой мозг, но и отразилось на мышцах, желудке и общем состоянии организма. Эта зависимость портила мои отношения с людьми, но самое главное, она почти уничтожила мою волю к жизни.

Я знаю, что есть много людей, которые борются подобным, поэтому в течение следующих недель я поделюсь с вами своим опытом, и я буду рад, если кому-то он поможет. #mentalhealth #mentalhelse #rehab #addiction #зависимость #психология