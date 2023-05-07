Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Break a broken heart” di Andrew Lambrou (Cipro)
Dopo la bruciante eliminazione in semifinale a Torino lo scorso anno, Cipro punta a rilanciarsi con Andrew Lambrou e la sua “Break a broken heart” in gara all’Eurovision 2023 di Liverpool nella seconda semifinale, giovedì 11 maggio.
L’artista nativo di Sydney, ma figlio di genitori greco-ciprioti, è stato selezionato internamente dall’emittente cipriota CyBC lo scorso 17 ottobre 2022, per poi presentare il suo brano il 2 marzo 2023. “Break a broken heart” è un pop radiofonico il cui testo parla di una relazione amorosa sì finita, ma che spinge a rialzarsi ancora più forti.
Andrew Lambrou aveva già provato in passato a partecipare all’Eurovision Song Contest ma sotto bandiera australiana, paese in cui è nato, partecipando alla selezione nazionale “Eurovision: Australia Decides 2022” e classificandosi solo settimo con la sua “Electrify“. Per la cronaca nella stessa edizione concorrevano i Voyager (in quell’occasione secondi per 3 punti), che quest’anno gareggeranno per l’Australia con “Promise“.
Il testo di “Break a broken heart”
Testo e musica: Jimmy Jansson, Jimmy “Joker” Thörnfeldt, Marcus Winther-John e Thomas Stengaard
Etichetta: Panik Records
Lingua originale: Inglese
The lights went out
I hit the ground
You didn’t mind that I was bleeding out
You filled my life
With minor songs
I loved you but you loved to do me wrong
I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick
Red Lights, flashes, rising out of the ashes
I see you
For who you are
But you can’t break a broken heart
You lift me up and leave me in the gutter
Tear me up and move on to another
I’m torn apart but I am a survivor
You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart
No-o-o
You can’t break a broken heart
No-o-o
An all-time low
But I’ll get by
And over you I’ll find the highest high
You did your best
To do your worst
I got used to all the ways it hurt
Feel the fever telling me that I need her
Science fiction turning into an addiction
I see you
For who you are
But you can’t break a broken heart
You lift me up and leave me in the gutter
Tear me up and move on to another
I’m torn apart but I am a survivor
You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart
No-o-o
You can’t break a broken heart
No-o-o
Oh I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick
Red Lights, flashes, rising from the ashes
You lift me up and leave me in the gutter
Tear me up and move on to another
I’m torn apart but I am a ѕurvivor
You can’t break a
No-o-o
Oh you can’t break a broken
No-o-o
You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart
You can’t, you can’t, you can’t break a broken heart
You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart
You can’t
You can’t break a broken heаrt
Tutti i testi dei brani in gara in questa edizione dell’Eurovision Song Contest sono raggruppati qui.