Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Break a broken heart” di Andrew Lambrou (Cipro)

Dopo la bruciante eliminazione in semifinale a Torino lo scorso anno, Cipro punta a rilanciarsi con Andrew Lambrou e la sua “Break a broken heart” in gara all’Eurovision 2023 di Liverpool nella seconda semifinale, giovedì 11 maggio.

L’artista nativo di Sydney, ma figlio di genitori greco-ciprioti, è stato selezionato internamente dall’emittente cipriota CyBC lo scorso 17 ottobre 2022, per poi presentare il suo brano il 2 marzo 2023. “Break a broken heart” è un pop radiofonico il cui testo parla di una relazione amorosa sì finita, ma che spinge a rialzarsi ancora più forti.

Andrew Lambrou aveva già provato in passato a partecipare all’Eurovision Song Contest ma sotto bandiera australiana, paese in cui è nato, partecipando alla selezione nazionale “Eurovision: Australia Decides 2022” e classificandosi solo settimo con la sua “Electrify“. Per la cronaca nella stessa edizione concorrevano i Voyager (in quell’occasione secondi per 3 punti), che quest’anno gareggeranno per l’Australia con “Promise“.

Il testo di “Break a broken heart”

Testo e musica: Jimmy Jansson, Jimmy “Joker” Thörnfeldt, Marcus Winther-John e Thomas Stengaard

Etichetta: Panik Records

Lingua originale: Inglese

The lights went out

I hit the ground

You didn’t mind that I was bleeding out

You filled my life

With minor songs

I loved you but you loved to do me wrong

I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick

Red Lights, flashes, rising out of the ashes

I see you

For who you are

But you can’t break a broken heart

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter

Tear me up and move on to another

I’m torn apart but I am a survivor

You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart

No-o-o

You can’t break a broken heart

No-o-o

An all-time low

But I’ll get by

And over you I’ll find the highest high

You did your best

To do your worst

I got used to all the ways it hurt

Feel the fever telling me that I need her

Science fiction turning into an addiction

I see you

For who you are

But you can’t break a broken heart

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter

Tear me up and move on to another

I’m torn apart but I am a survivor

You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart

No-o-o

You can’t break a broken heart

No-o-o

Oh I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick

Red Lights, flashes, rising from the ashes

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter

Tear me up and move on to another

I’m torn apart but I am a ѕurvivor

You can’t break a

No-o-o

Oh you can’t break a broken

No-o-o

You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart

You can’t, you can’t, you can’t break a broken heart

You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart

You can’t

You can’t break a broken heаrt

