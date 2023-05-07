Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Burning Daylight” di Mia Nicolai e Dion Cooper (Paesi Bassi)

Dire “addio” al passato e guardare con speranza al futuro: questo il messaggio di “Burning daylight”, brano che Mia Nicolai e Dion Cooper eseguiranno sul palco dell’Eurovision 2023 il prossimo 9 maggio, nella prima semifinale, in rappresentanza dei Paesi Bassi.

L’obiettivo minimo per i due artisti, che sono stati selezionati internamente dal broadcast ARVOTROS, è la finale di sabato 13 maggio, atto conclusivo a cui i Paesi Bassi partecipano consecutivamente dal 2016.

Alla stesura e composizione del brano ha collaborato il vincitore dell’Eurovision Song Contest 2019, Duncan Laurence, assieme al paroliere statunitense Jordan Garfield (compagno di Laurence) e Loek van der Grinten (produttore del brano assieme a Sean Myer). Sono stati proprio Laurence e Garfield a far unire le forze ai due artisti per presentare una canzone alla commissione dell’emittente neerlandese.

Il testo di “Burning daylight”

Testo e musica: Dion Cooper, Mia Nicolai, Duncan Laurence, Jordan Garfield e Loek van der Grinten

Etichetta: Universal Music

Lingua originale: Inglese

I don’t find any joy anymore

From the same old cycle

Don’t know what made me happy before

From all to zero

Where did I go?

Between falling and running

I’ve been trying to get on my feet in time

I’ve never been good at crying

Always wanted to be the tough type

I’m sorry I’m just human

I’m losing myself while chasing highs

I’m losing myself while chasing highs

And burning daylight

I don’t believe in God anymore

‘Cause where did she go?

I don’t know what I’ve been looking for

I guess a hero

Between falling and running

I’ve been trying to get on my feet in time

I’ve never been good at crying

Always wanted to be the tough type

I’m sorry I’m just human

I’m losing myself while chasing highs

And burning daylight

I’m scared that I’m falling behind

I’m losing myself while chasing highs

I’m losing myself while chasing highѕ

And burning dаylight

Goodbye old life

Goodbye old life

Goodbye old life

Goodbye old life

Goodbye old life

Goodbye old life

