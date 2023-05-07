Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Because of you” di Gustaph (Belgio)

Vincendo il rinnovato concorso nazionale belga “Eurosong” il 14 gennaio, Gustaph si è guadagnato il diritto di rappresentare il Belgio all’Eurovision Song Contest 2023 di Liverpool con la sua “Because of you”.

Stef Caers, questo il suo vero nome, è nativo di Lovanio. Classe 1980, nei primi anni 2000 aveva avviato una fortunata carriera da pop star sotto il nome di Steffen. Negli ultimi anni la sua carriera è stata rilanciata con questo nuovo nome d’arte.

“Because of you“, per parola dello stesso interprete ed autore, è un inno per celebrare se stessi e le persone che quotidianamente ci stanno accanto e ci supportano nelle nostre scelte di vita. Musicalmente invece, il brano è caratterizzato da sonorità tipiche della house music anni ’80 e ’90.

Nella prima fase della selezione nazionale Gustaph aveva presentato un secondo brano, “The Nail”, scartato a favore di “Because of you”. Il perché di questa scelta ce lo ha raccontato nella nostra intervista esclusiva.

Il testo di “Because of you”

Testo e musica: Stef Caers e Jaouad Alloul

Etichetta: 541

Lingua originale: Inglese

And when the world got me going crazy

I’ll carry on

And it’s all because of you

Because of you

Remember when they told us

“You’re not good enough”

Then you came into my life

And you changed my world for good

You told me to love myself a bit harder than yesterday

‘Cause life is too short and we sure got to celebrate

And when the world got me going crazy

I’ll carry on

‘Cause I know I’m strong

And when the world got me going crazy

I’ll carry on

And it’s all because of you

Because of you

Remember when they tried to break us

But look at us now

You told me the right things at the right time

You got me feeling wild

See now I love myself much more than I did yesterday

‘Cause life is too short and we sure got to celebrate

And when the world got me going crazy

I’ll carry on

‘Cause I know I’m strong

When the world got me going crazy

I’ll carry on

And it’s all because of

I’ll carry on despite of the things they’ve said and done

They’ll never kill this fire

Your love will take me higher

It’s all because of you

Because of you

Well, because of you

Because of you I keep on going, baby, baby, for a brighter day

And when the world got me going crazy

I’ll carry on

See, I’ll carry on because of you

When the world got me going crazy

I’ll carry on

Say I’ll carry on

And when the world got me going crazy

See, I will carry on

And it’s all because of you

Because of you

Becаuѕe of you

Tutti i testi dei brani in gara in questa edizione dell’Eurovision Song Contest sono raggruppati qui.