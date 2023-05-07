Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Carpe diem” dei Joker Out (Slovenia)

La Slovenia per l’Eurovision 2023 ha deciso di scegliere internamente il proprio rappresentante, rinunciando al concorso nazionale EMA. Da qui l’investitura dei Joker Out, una delle band più popolari del paese, che porteranno a Liverpool “Carpe diem”.

Come per lo scorso anno la Slovenia si presenta con un brano interamente nella loro lingua madre – nella nostra intervista ci hanno svelato come l’Italia sia per loro un esempio da questo punto di vista e ancorato a sonorità rock, il cui messaggio è, come suggerisce il titolo in latino, “cogliere l’attimo”.

La band composta da Bojan Cvjetićanin, Jan Peteh, Jure Maček, Kris Guštin e Nace Jordan ha inciso anche la versione in lingua inglese del brano, con alcune differenze rispetto alla traduzione letterale del brano, ma che non intaccano il significato della canzone.

Il testo di “Carpe diem”

Testo: Bojan Cvjetićanin

Musica: Bojan Cvjetićanin, Jan Peteh, Jure Maček, Kris Guštin e Nace Jordan

Etichetta: Autoprodotto, distribuito da Virgin Music

Lingua originale: Sloveno

Mi bomo celo noč plesali

Ljubili se in se igrali

Kot da nas jutri več ne bo

Vedno manj besed, tanek led pod nogami žge

Mi pa bežimo s prepiha

810.000 let moraš delat’ le

Da duša malo zadiha

(An ban, pet podgan)

Ti loviš, če preživiš

(Jaz ti bom vzel vse)

Ti ničesar ne dobiš

(A, a, a)

Si tega res želiš?

Igra sovraštva je za vas, hvala lepa

Ne računajte na nas

Na nas

Mi bomo celo noč plesali

Ljubili se in se igrali

Kot da nas jutri več ne bo

Ne bomo šteli ur do zore

Preskakovali bomo gore

Da nas objame nebo

Prvi dež odplaknil ves bo blišč

Da ne bi kradel magije s plesišč

Tema bo prižgala žar v očeh

Igra sovraštva je za vas, hvala lepa

Ne računajte na nas

Še bolj na glas

Mi bomo celo noč plesali

Ljubili se in se igrali

Kot da nas jutri več ne bo

Ne bomo šteli ur do zore

Preskakovali bomo gore

Sprejeli, da smo večni samo

In srečni samo, ko objema nas nebo

Vso noč do jutra smo plesali

Ljubili se in se igrali

Živeli, kot da jutri nаѕ mogoče več

Ne bo

Il testo in inglese

We’ll dance and play until the stars fade

Across the sky we’re writing our names

Got no regrets, we want it all

Running out of words, silence hurts

Truth as thin as ice

Time to escape all the drama

They’re looking for a fight, every night

Its written in their eyes

There’s no escaping the karma

Eeny, meeny, miny, moe

You wont catch me don’t you know

Give me what belongs to me

No, because I’ll take it all

A a a

We should be taking back control

We’ll play our love against your hate

Don’t you count on us to let you win today

Today

We’ll dance and play until the stars fade

Across the sky we’re writing our names

Got no regrets, we want it all

Won’t count the hours till the sunrise

Lets leave a mark before our goodbyes

To fill our hearts and our souls

Waiting for the rain to wash away

Everything the shadow dancers say

Eyes will light up with the fall of dusk

We’ll play our love against your hate

Don’t you count on us to let you win today Let me hear you say

We’ll dance and play until the stars fade

Across the sky we’re writing our names

Got no regrets, we want it all

Won’t count the hours till the sunrise

Lets leave a mark before our goodbyes

Because we’re only fully alive

This moment in time

No mountain we can’t climb

We danced and played until the sun came

Writing a story using our names

About a generation not afraid to ѕeize the dаy

