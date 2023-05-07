Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Carpe diem” dei Joker Out (Slovenia)
La Slovenia per l’Eurovision 2023 ha deciso di scegliere internamente il proprio rappresentante, rinunciando al concorso nazionale EMA. Da qui l’investitura dei Joker Out, una delle band più popolari del paese, che porteranno a Liverpool “Carpe diem”.
Come per lo scorso anno la Slovenia si presenta con un brano interamente nella loro lingua madre – nella nostra intervista ci hanno svelato come l’Italia sia per loro un esempio da questo punto di vista e ancorato a sonorità rock, il cui messaggio è, come suggerisce il titolo in latino, “cogliere l’attimo”.
La band composta da Bojan Cvjetićanin, Jan Peteh, Jure Maček, Kris Guštin e Nace Jordan ha inciso anche la versione in lingua inglese del brano, con alcune differenze rispetto alla traduzione letterale del brano, ma che non intaccano il significato della canzone.
Il testo di “Carpe diem”
Testo: Bojan Cvjetićanin
Musica: Bojan Cvjetićanin, Jan Peteh, Jure Maček, Kris Guštin e Nace Jordan
Etichetta: Autoprodotto, distribuito da Virgin Music
Lingua originale: Sloveno
Mi bomo celo noč plesali
Ljubili se in se igrali
Kot da nas jutri več ne bo
Vedno manj besed, tanek led pod nogami žge
Mi pa bežimo s prepiha
810.000 let moraš delat’ le
Da duša malo zadiha
(An ban, pet podgan)
Ti loviš, če preživiš
(Jaz ti bom vzel vse)
Ti ničesar ne dobiš
(A, a, a)
Si tega res želiš?
Igra sovraštva je za vas, hvala lepa
Ne računajte na nas
Na nas
Mi bomo celo noč plesali
Ljubili se in se igrali
Kot da nas jutri več ne bo
Ne bomo šteli ur do zore
Preskakovali bomo gore
Da nas objame nebo
Prvi dež odplaknil ves bo blišč
Da ne bi kradel magije s plesišč
Tema bo prižgala žar v očeh
Igra sovraštva je za vas, hvala lepa
Ne računajte na nas
Še bolj na glas
Mi bomo celo noč plesali
Ljubili se in se igrali
Kot da nas jutri več ne bo
Ne bomo šteli ur do zore
Preskakovali bomo gore
Sprejeli, da smo večni samo
In srečni samo, ko objema nas nebo
Vso noč do jutra smo plesali
Ljubili se in se igrali
Živeli, kot da jutri nаѕ mogoče več
Ne bo
Il testo in inglese
We’ll dance and play until the stars fade
Across the sky we’re writing our names
Got no regrets, we want it all
Running out of words, silence hurts
Truth as thin as ice
Time to escape all the drama
They’re looking for a fight, every night
Its written in their eyes
There’s no escaping the karma
Eeny, meeny, miny, moe
You wont catch me don’t you know
Give me what belongs to me
No, because I’ll take it all
A a a
We should be taking back control
We’ll play our love against your hate
Don’t you count on us to let you win today
Today
We’ll dance and play until the stars fade
Across the sky we’re writing our names
Got no regrets, we want it all
Won’t count the hours till the sunrise
Lets leave a mark before our goodbyes
To fill our hearts and our souls
Waiting for the rain to wash away
Everything the shadow dancers say
Eyes will light up with the fall of dusk
We’ll play our love against your hate
Don’t you count on us to let you win today Let me hear you say
We’ll dance and play until the stars fade
Across the sky we’re writing our names
Got no regrets, we want it all
Won’t count the hours till the sunrise
Lets leave a mark before our goodbyes
Because we’re only fully alive
This moment in time
No mountain we can’t climb
We danced and played until the sun came
Writing a story using our names
About a generation not afraid to ѕeize the dаy
