Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Breaking my heart” di Reiley (Danimarca)

Giovanissimo (classe 1997), star di TikTok ma soprattutto il primo rappresentante danese proveniente dalle Isole Fær Øer: stiamo parlando di Reiley, all’anagrafe Rani Petersen, l’artista che rappresenterà la Danimarca all’Eurovision 2023 di Liverpool.

È riuscito a staccare il pass per la Danimarca vincendo la 53° edizione del Dansk Melodi Grand Prix l’11 febbraio 2023 e ora a Liverpool porterà questo elettropop radiofonico il cui testo – autobiografico – descrive il tormento di chi vive una relazione sentimentale tossica.

Reiley proverà a riportare in finale la Danimarca a 4 anni dall’ultima apparizione, con Leonora e la sua “Love is forever“. Per farlo dovrà superare lo scoglio della seconda semifinale, giovedì 11 maggio, dove peraltro sarà il primo artista ad esibirsi.

Il testo di “Breaking my heart”

Testo e musica: Rani Petersen, Sivert Hjeltnes Hagtvet, Bård Bonsaksen e Hilda Stenmalm

Etichetta: Atlantic Records

Lingua originale: Inglese

Do you remember

Said it’d be easier if I was dead

Cause whenever

You tryna start something I’m in my head

Pink skies, red wine

I called you mine

September

Naked by your side

On and off

Couldn’t meet me in the middle

I got lost

Still thinking ’bout September

If we could go back to the start

Bet we’d still be falling apart

I’m not scared to love you

But I’m scared of breaking my heart

If we could go back to the start

Bet we’d still be falling apart

I’m not scared to love you

But I’m scared of breaking my heart

Now I remember

I used to tell you all my deepest fears

When fighting

You used ’em just to force some tears

Pink skies

Just like when we were fine

In September

Now I’m crying by your side

On and off

Couldn’t meet me in the middle

I got lost

Still thinking ’bout September

If we could go back to the start

Bet we’d still be falling apart

I’m not scared to love you

But I’m scared of breaking my heart

If we could go back to the start

Bet we’d still be falling apart

I’m not scared to love you

But I’m scared of breaking my heart

If we’d go back to the start

You’d still be breaking my heart

If we’d go back to the start

You’d still be breaking my heart

On and off

Couldn’t meet me in the middle

I got lost

Still thinking ’bout September

If we could go back to the start

Bet we’d still be falling apart

I’m not scared to love you

But I’m scared of breaking my heart

If we could go back to the start

Bet we’d still be falling apart

I’m not scared to love you

But I’m scared of breaking my heart

If we’d go back to the start

You’d still be breaking my heart

If we’d go back to the start

You’d still be breaking my heart

If we’d go back to the start

You’d still be breaking my heart

If we’d go back to the start

You’d ѕtill be breaking my heаrt

Tutti i testi dei brani in gara in questa edizione dell’Eurovision Song Contest sono raggruppati qui.