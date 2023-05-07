Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Breaking my heart” di Reiley (Danimarca)
Giovanissimo (classe 1997), star di TikTok ma soprattutto il primo rappresentante danese proveniente dalle Isole Fær Øer: stiamo parlando di Reiley, all’anagrafe Rani Petersen, l’artista che rappresenterà la Danimarca all’Eurovision 2023 di Liverpool.
È riuscito a staccare il pass per la Danimarca vincendo la 53° edizione del Dansk Melodi Grand Prix l’11 febbraio 2023 e ora a Liverpool porterà questo elettropop radiofonico il cui testo – autobiografico – descrive il tormento di chi vive una relazione sentimentale tossica.
Reiley proverà a riportare in finale la Danimarca a 4 anni dall’ultima apparizione, con Leonora e la sua “Love is forever“. Per farlo dovrà superare lo scoglio della seconda semifinale, giovedì 11 maggio, dove peraltro sarà il primo artista ad esibirsi.
Il testo di “Breaking my heart”
Testo e musica: Rani Petersen, Sivert Hjeltnes Hagtvet, Bård Bonsaksen e Hilda Stenmalm
Etichetta: Atlantic Records
Lingua originale: Inglese
Do you remember
Said it’d be easier if I was dead
Cause whenever
You tryna start something I’m in my head
Pink skies, red wine
I called you mine
September
Naked by your side
On and off
Couldn’t meet me in the middle
I got lost
Still thinking ’bout September
If we could go back to the start
Bet we’d still be falling apart
I’m not scared to love you
But I’m scared of breaking my heart
If we could go back to the start
Bet we’d still be falling apart
I’m not scared to love you
But I’m scared of breaking my heart
Now I remember
I used to tell you all my deepest fears
When fighting
You used ’em just to force some tears
Pink skies
Just like when we were fine
In September
Now I’m crying by your side
On and off
Couldn’t meet me in the middle
I got lost
Still thinking ’bout September
If we could go back to the start
Bet we’d still be falling apart
I’m not scared to love you
But I’m scared of breaking my heart
If we could go back to the start
Bet we’d still be falling apart
I’m not scared to love you
But I’m scared of breaking my heart
If we’d go back to the start
You’d still be breaking my heart
If we’d go back to the start
You’d still be breaking my heart
On and off
Couldn’t meet me in the middle
I got lost
Still thinking ’bout September
If we could go back to the start
Bet we’d still be falling apart
I’m not scared to love you
But I’m scared of breaking my heart
If we could go back to the start
Bet we’d still be falling apart
I’m not scared to love you
But I’m scared of breaking my heart
If we’d go back to the start
You’d still be breaking my heart
If we’d go back to the start
You’d still be breaking my heart
If we’d go back to the start
You’d still be breaking my heart
If we’d go back to the start
You’d ѕtill be breaking my heаrt
