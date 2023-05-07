Eurovision 2023: il testo di “What they say” di Victor Vernicos
La Grecia quest’anno si affida al suo più giovane rappresentante nella storia dell’Eurovision Song Contest: Victor Vernicos porterà a Liverpool “What they say”.
Classe 2006 di Atene, si è guadagnato il diritto di rappresentare la Grecia all’Eurovision 2023 vincendo la selezione interna organizzata dall’emittente ERT, superando la concorrenza di Antonia Kaouri & Maria Maragou e Melissa Mantzoukis, convincendo la giuria con la sua “What they say”, da lui scritta e prodotta.
Gareggerà nella seconda semifinale, giovedì 11 maggio, esibendosi per ottavo in scaletta in cerca di un ticket per la finale di sabato 13 maggio e, da lì in avanti, di un piazzamento di rilievo come l’ottavo posto di Amanda Tenfjord lo scorso anno.
La sua canzone, una ballad pop costruita su una melodia di chitarra che può vagamente ricordare le atmosfere di “Snap” di Rosa Linn, parla di una sensazione di ansia e oppressione e del potere curativo della condivisione delle proprie esperienze.
Il testo di “What they say”
Testo e musica: Victor Vernicos
Etichetta: Panik Records
Lingua originale: Inglese
Late August
Feet start to shake heart starts to ache
Can’t focus
Panic I lay on the floor and I hate
That I’m holding on
My lungs’ll break can’t stop to make
My mind up
Time starts to rain clouds not afraid
Of the pain they’re giving
Anxious the way I’m breathing
Can’t say that I am longing for
Another day to break my spirit
Insane and I can tell who’s winning
Wish this was something I could just ignore
Well you know what they say
Lost souls make sure no one loses their way
Hurt ones can’t stand seeing others in pain
Oh I am both now I got too much on my plate
And I save all the others cause for me it’s too…
Nostalgic mind
I miss the days when my heart wouldn’t ache and
I’m drowning, time
Quicksand of life, we don’t live to die
Now I’m tryna, fight
All of the lights that leave me so blind
As a writer
But I’m not an actor no I don’t live my own
Life and I hate my feelings
I’m overwhelmed and heated
Can’t say that I am longing for
Another day to break my spirit
Insane and I can tell who’s winning
Wish this was something I could just ignore
Well you know what they say
Lost souls make sure no one loses their way
Hurt ones can’t stand seeing others in pain
Oh I am both now I got too much on my plate
And I save all the others cause for me it’s too…
Well you know what they say
Lost souls make sure no one loses their way
Hurt ones can’t stand seeing others in pain
Oh I am both now I got too much on my plate
And I save all the others cause for me it’ѕ too lаte
