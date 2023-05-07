Eurovision 2023: il testo di “What they say” di Victor Vernicos

La Grecia quest’anno si affida al suo più giovane rappresentante nella storia dell’Eurovision Song Contest: Victor Vernicos porterà a Liverpool “What they say”.

Classe 2006 di Atene, si è guadagnato il diritto di rappresentare la Grecia all’Eurovision 2023 vincendo la selezione interna organizzata dall’emittente ERT, superando la concorrenza di Antonia Kaouri & Maria Maragou e Melissa Mantzoukis, convincendo la giuria con la sua “What they say”, da lui scritta e prodotta.

Gareggerà nella seconda semifinale, giovedì 11 maggio, esibendosi per ottavo in scaletta in cerca di un ticket per la finale di sabato 13 maggio e, da lì in avanti, di un piazzamento di rilievo come l’ottavo posto di Amanda Tenfjord lo scorso anno.

La sua canzone, una ballad pop costruita su una melodia di chitarra che può vagamente ricordare le atmosfere di “Snap” di Rosa Linn, parla di una sensazione di ansia e oppressione e del potere curativo della condivisione delle proprie esperienze.

Il testo di “What they say”

Testo e musica: Victor Vernicos

Etichetta: Panik Records

Lingua originale: Inglese

Late August

Feet start to shake heart starts to ache

Can’t focus

Panic I lay on the floor and I hate

That I’m holding on

My lungs’ll break can’t stop to make

My mind up

Time starts to rain clouds not afraid

Of the pain they’re giving

Anxious the way I’m breathing

Can’t say that I am longing for

Another day to break my spirit

Insane and I can tell who’s winning

Wish this was something I could just ignore

Well you know what they say

Lost souls make sure no one loses their way

Hurt ones can’t stand seeing others in pain

Oh I am both now I got too much on my plate

And I save all the others cause for me it’s too…

Nostalgic mind

I miss the days when my heart wouldn’t ache and

I’m drowning, time

Quicksand of life, we don’t live to die

Now I’m tryna, fight

All of the lights that leave me so blind

As a writer

But I’m not an actor no I don’t live my own

Life and I hate my feelings

I’m overwhelmed and heated

Can’t say that I am longing for

Another day to break my spirit

Insane and I can tell who’s winning

Wish this was something I could just ignore

Well you know what they say

Lost souls make sure no one loses their way

Hurt ones can’t stand seeing others in pain

Oh I am both now I got too much on my plate

And I save all the others cause for me it’s too…

Well you know what they say

Lost souls make sure no one loses their way

Hurt ones can’t stand seeing others in pain

Oh I am both now I got too much on my plate

And I save all the others cause for me it’ѕ too lаte

Tutti i testi dei brani in gara in questa edizione dell’Eurovision Song Contest sono raggruppati qui.