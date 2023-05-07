Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Who the hell is Edgar?” di Teya & Salena (Austria)

Teya & Salena, le due giovani austriache reduci dalla partecipazione – ciascuna come solista – al talent show Starmania si sono unite per la partecipazione all’Eurovision 2023. Nata durante un songwriting camp, la canzone è stata selezionata internamente dalla tv pubblica austriaca fra quelle ricevute per partecipare alla manifestazione.

La canzone è una fortissima critica all’industria musicale ed in particolare alla difficoltà che oggi un giovane artista ha nel poter vivere di sola musica, visto che persino con gli ascolti di Spotity, come dice il testo, può al massimo arrivare a pagarsi “una cena fra due anni”, non certo l’affitto.

Subito virale su TikTok, nonostante sembri una joke entry per il ritornello scanzonato, grazie al suo messaggio forte il pezzo è invece arrivato immediatamente al pubblico. Inedito per l’Eurovision il riferimento al celebre scrittore Edgar Allan Poe. La traduzione del titolo, come è evidente, suona in italiano in maniera assai poco “polite”.

La curiosità sta nel fatto che pur citando un marchio – nello specifico una casa discografica – questo potrà rimanere nel testo, trattandosi di un marchio che ha legami di sponsor con il concorso. E altrettanto curiosamente, la casa discografica che edita il brano, è una concorrente…

Il duo ci ha raccontato come si sta preparando alla rassegna in questa intervista.

Il testo di “Who the hell is Edgar?”

Testo e Musica: Pele Loriano – Ronald Janeček – Selina Maria Edbauer – Teodora Spiric

Etichetta: Warner Music Germany

Lingua originale: Inglese

“Oh my God, you’re such a good writer”

“Oh, it’s not me, it’s Edgar”

“Who the hell is Edgar?”

There’s a ghost in my body and he is a lyricist

It is Edgar Allan Poe, and I think he can’t resist

Yeah, his brain is in my hand, and it’s moving really fast, mhm

Don’t know how he possessed me, but I’m happy that he did

‘Cause this song is feeling special, and is gonna make me rich

Yeah, the words are spilling out, what the heck is this about, mhm

Oh, mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan Poe

Maybe I should call a doctor or an exorcist

Maybe someone out there knows where Shakespeare is so I can get a taste

What’s your IPI? Where’s the A&R?

Girl, call Universal, you’re about to be a star!

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan

“Who the hell is Edgar?”

Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan

Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan Poe

Zero, dot, zero, zero, three

Give me two years, and your dinner will be free

Gas station champagne is on me

Edgar cannot pay rent for me

Zero, dot, zero, zero

Zero, dot, zero, zero

Zero, dot, zero, zero, three

At least it pays to be funny

Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Who the hell is Edgar Allen?

Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan

Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Who the hell is Edgar Allen?

Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe

Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan

Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body, Ohhh

“Who the hell is Edgar?”.

Tutti i testi dei brani in gara in questa edizione dell’Eurovision Song Contest sono raggruppati qui.