Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Who the hell is Edgar?” di Teya & Salena (Austria)
Teya & Salena, le due giovani austriache reduci dalla partecipazione – ciascuna come solista – al talent show Starmania si sono unite per la partecipazione all’Eurovision 2023. Nata durante un songwriting camp, la canzone è stata selezionata internamente dalla tv pubblica austriaca fra quelle ricevute per partecipare alla manifestazione.
La canzone è una fortissima critica all’industria musicale ed in particolare alla difficoltà che oggi un giovane artista ha nel poter vivere di sola musica, visto che persino con gli ascolti di Spotity, come dice il testo, può al massimo arrivare a pagarsi “una cena fra due anni”, non certo l’affitto.
Subito virale su TikTok, nonostante sembri una joke entry per il ritornello scanzonato, grazie al suo messaggio forte il pezzo è invece arrivato immediatamente al pubblico. Inedito per l’Eurovision il riferimento al celebre scrittore Edgar Allan Poe. La traduzione del titolo, come è evidente, suona in italiano in maniera assai poco “polite”.
La curiosità sta nel fatto che pur citando un marchio – nello specifico una casa discografica – questo potrà rimanere nel testo, trattandosi di un marchio che ha legami di sponsor con il concorso. E altrettanto curiosamente, la casa discografica che edita il brano, è una concorrente…
Il duo ci ha raccontato come si sta preparando alla rassegna in questa intervista.
Il testo di “Who the hell is Edgar?”
Testo e Musica: Pele Loriano – Ronald Janeček – Selina Maria Edbauer – Teodora Spiric
Etichetta: Warner Music Germany
Lingua originale: Inglese
“Oh my God, you’re such a good writer”
“Oh, it’s not me, it’s Edgar”
“Who the hell is Edgar?”
There’s a ghost in my body and he is a lyricist
It is Edgar Allan Poe, and I think he can’t resist
Yeah, his brain is in my hand, and it’s moving really fast, mhm
Don’t know how he possessed me, but I’m happy that he did
‘Cause this song is feeling special, and is gonna make me rich
Yeah, the words are spilling out, what the heck is this about, mhm
Oh, mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan Poe
Maybe I should call a doctor or an exorcist
Maybe someone out there knows where Shakespeare is so I can get a taste
What’s your IPI? Where’s the A&R?
Girl, call Universal, you’re about to be a star!
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan
“Who the hell is Edgar?”
Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan
Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan Poe
Zero, dot, zero, zero, three
Give me two years, and your dinner will be free
Gas station champagne is on me
Edgar cannot pay rent for me
Zero, dot, zero, zero
Zero, dot, zero, zero
Zero, dot, zero, zero, three
At least it pays to be funny
Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Who the hell is Edgar Allen?
Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan
Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Who the hell is Edgar Allen?
Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe
Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan
Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body, Ohhh
“Who the hell is Edgar?”.
