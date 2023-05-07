Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Blood & Glitter” dei Lord of the Lost (Germania)

La Germania si presenta in gara all’Eurovision 2023 con “Blood & Glitter” della band gothic metal Lord of the Lost. Il brano, a dispetto delle marcate sonorità rock tendenti al metal, è molto frizzante e quasi ironico, riportando per certi versi in mente quella “Hard Rock Hallelujah” con cui i Lordi trionfarono nel 2006.
Il brano mette a confronto elementi contrastanti, come il sangue e i brillantini, il dolce e l’amaro, la felicità e la morte, per rappresentare la dualità della vita, invitando l’ascoltatore (che in quanto essere umano può provare emozioni contrastanti nello stesso momento) ad abbandonare le preoccupazioni per vivere pienamente gustandosi ogni momento della propria vita.
Il testo di “Blood & Glitter”
Testo e musica: Chris Harms, Rupert Keplinger, Anthony James Brown, Pi Stoffers
Etichetta: Napalm Records
Linguaoriginale: Inglese
Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter We’re so happy we could die Blood and glitter
What we are is but a choice A promise to ourselves We are free to break and change
Never forget? Let it go This or that? No need to know Whether above or below We are all from the same blood
Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter We’re so happy we could die
Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter We’re so happy we could die Blood and glitter, saint and sinner We do fall before we rise
Now go, go, let your blood flow, flow With broken wings, we learn to fly We are blood and glitter
Keep your head up in the clouds With two feet on the ground Life’s too fast so make it count
Never forget? Let it go This or that? No need to know Whether above or below We are all from the same blood
Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter We’re so happy we could die Blood and glitter, saint and sinner We do fall before we rise
Now go, go, (let your blood) flow, flow With broken wings, we learn to fly We are blood and glitter
Go, go, let your blood flow, flow Blood and glitter Go, go, let your blood flow
Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter We’re so happy we could die
Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter We’re so happy we could die Blood and glitter, saint and sinner We do fall before we rise
Now go, go, let your blood flow, flow With broken wings, we learn to fly We are blood and glitter Blood and glitter.
Tutti i testi dei brani in gara in questa edizione dell’Eurovision Song Contestsono raggruppati qui.