Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Blood & Glitter” dei Lord of the Lost (Germania)

7 Maggio 2023

Eurovision 2023 Lord of The Lost

La Germania si presenta in gara all’Eurovision 2023 con “Blood & Glitter” della band gothic metal Lord of the Lost. Il brano, a dispetto delle marcate sonorità rock tendenti al metal, è molto frizzante e quasi ironico, riportando per certi versi in mente quella “Hard Rock Hallelujah” con cui i Lordi trionfarono nel 2006.

Il brano mette a confronto elementi contrastanti, come il sangue e i brillantini, il dolce e l’amaro, la felicità e la morte, per rappresentare la dualità della vita, invitando l’ascoltatore (che in quanto essere umano può provare emozioni contrastanti nello stesso momento) ad abbandonare le preoccupazioni per vivere pienamente gustandosi ogni momento della propria vita.

Il testo di “Blood & Glitter”

Testo e musica: Chris Harms, Rupert Keplinger, Anthony James Brown, Pi Stoffers

Etichetta: Napalm Records

Lingua originale: Inglese

Blood and glitter, sweet and bitterWe’re so happy we could dieBlood and glitter
What we are is but a choiceA promise to ourselvesWe are free to break and change
Never forget? Let it goThis or that? No need to knowWhether above or belowWe are all from the same blood
Blood and glitter, sweet and bitterWe’re so happy we could die
Blood and glitter, sweet and bitterWe’re so happy we could dieBlood and glitter, saint and sinnerWe do fall before we rise
Now go, go, let your blood flow, flowWith broken wings, we learn to flyWe are blood and glitter
Keep your head up in the cloudsWith two feet on the groundLife’s too fast so make it count
Never forget? Let it goThis or that? No need to knowWhether above or belowWe are all from the same blood
Blood and glitter, sweet and bitterWe’re so happy we could dieBlood and glitter, saint and sinnerWe do fall before we rise
Now go, go, (let your blood) flow, flowWith broken wings, we learn to flyWe are blood and glitter
Go, go, let your blood flow, flowBlood and glitterGo, go, let your blood flow
Blood and glitter, sweet and bitterWe’re so happy we could die
Blood and glitter, sweet and bitterWe’re so happy we could dieBlood and glitter, saint and sinnerWe do fall before we rise
Now go, go, let your blood flow, flowWith broken wings, we learn to flyWe are blood and glitterBlood and glitter.
Tutti i testi dei brani in gara in questa edizione dell’Eurovision Song Contest sono raggruppati qui.

