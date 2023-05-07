Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Blood & Glitter” dei Lord of the Lost (Germania)

La Germania si presenta in gara all’Eurovision 2023 con “Blood & Glitter” della band gothic metal Lord of the Lost. Il brano, a dispetto delle marcate sonorità rock tendenti al metal, è molto frizzante e quasi ironico, riportando per certi versi in mente quella “Hard Rock Hallelujah” con cui i Lordi trionfarono nel 2006.

Il brano mette a confronto elementi contrastanti, come il sangue e i brillantini, il dolce e l’amaro, la felicità e la morte, per rappresentare la dualità della vita, invitando l’ascoltatore (che in quanto essere umano può provare emozioni contrastanti nello stesso momento) ad abbandonare le preoccupazioni per vivere pienamente gustandosi ogni momento della propria vita.

Il testo di “Blood & Glitter”

Testo e musica: Chris Harms, Rupert Keplinger, Anthony James Brown, Pi Stoffers

Etichetta: Napalm Records

Lingua originale: Inglese

Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter

We’re so happy we could die

Blood and glitter

What we are is but a choice

A promise to ourselves

We are free to break and change

Never forget? Let it go

This or that? No need to know

Whether above or below

We are all from the same blood

Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter

We’re so happy we could die

Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter

We’re so happy we could die

Blood and glitter, saint and sinner

We do fall before we rise

Now go, go, let your blood flow, flow

With broken wings, we learn to fly

We are blood and glitter

Keep your head up in the clouds

With two feet on the ground

Life’s too fast so make it count

Never forget? Let it go

This or that? No need to know

Whether above or below

We are all from the same blood

Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter

We’re so happy we could die

Blood and glitter, saint and sinner

We do fall before we rise

Now go, go, (let your blood) flow, flow

With broken wings, we learn to fly

We are blood and glitter

Go, go, let your blood flow, flow

Blood and glitter

Go, go, let your blood flow

Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter

We’re so happy we could die

Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter

We’re so happy we could die

Blood and glitter, saint and sinner

We do fall before we rise

Now go, go, let your blood flow, flow

With broken wings, we learn to fly

We are blood and glitter

Blood and glitter.