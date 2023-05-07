Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Cha Cha Cha” di Käärijä (Finlandia)

Tra i grandi favoriti di quest’anno all’Eurovision 2023 c’è Käärijä (nome d’arte di Jere Pöyhönen) in rappresentanza della Finlandia.

Ha vinto la selezione nazionale Uuden Musikiin Kilpailu – abbreviato in UMK – con percentuali da capogiro ed è arrivato subito ai vertici della classifica nazionale finlandese diventando virale in tutta Europa.

Il testo del brano della Finlandia parla di una giornata giunta al termine in cui tutto quello che si vuole fare è andare a ballare e divertirsi tra una piña colada ed un po’ di cha cha cha, un invito ad abbandonare le proprie inibizioni e raggiungere la pista da ballo e scatenarsi a più non posso. In un certo senso parodizza anche il modo di ballare dei finlandesi.

Sarà davvero questo l’anno in cui la Finlandia otterrà il suo secondo trionfo dopo la prima vittoria nel lontano 2006 con i Lordi e l’immortale “Hard rock hallelujah”?

Il testo di “Cha Cha Cha”

Testo e musica: Aleksi Nurmi, Johannes Naukkarinen, Jukka Sorsa, Jere Pöyhönen

Etichetta: Warner Music Finland

Lingua originale: finlandese

Rankka viikko ja paljon pitkii päiviä takan

Mielenkiintona piña colada ja rata

Ilta on vielä nuori ja aikaa kumota

Tää jäinen ulkokuori on aika tuhota

Pidän kaksin käsin kiinni juomista niinku

Cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, ei

En mieti huomista ku tartun tuopista niinku

Cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, ei

Haluun olla sekasin ja vapaa huolista niinku

Cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, ei

Ja mä jatkan kunnes en enää pysy tuolissa niinku

Muutama piña colada on jo takana

Silti mul on vielä naamataulu vakava, yeah, yeah, ye, ye, yeah

Ilta on vielä nuori ja aikaa kumota

Tää jäinen ulkokuori on aika tuhota

Parketti kutsuu mua ku en oo enää lukossa

Niinku cha cha cha mä oon tulossa

Pidän kaksin käsin kiinni juomista niinku

Cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, ei

En mieti huomista ku tartun tuopista niinku

Cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, ei

Haluun olla sekasin ja vapaa huolista niinku

Cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, ei

Ja mä jatkan kunnes en enää pysy tuolissa niinku vou

Nyt lähden tanssimaan

Niinku cha cha cha

Enkä pelkääkään tätä maailmaa

Niinku cha cha cha

Kun mä kaadan päälleni samppanjaa

Cha, cha, cha

Toinen silmä jo karsastaa

Ja puhe sammaltaa ku tää toinen puoli must vallan saa

Cha, cha, cha

En oo arkena tää mies laisinkaan

En oo mut tänään oon se mies, tänään oon se mies

Nyt lähden tanssimaan

Niinku cha cha cha

Enkä pelkääkään tätä maailmaa

Niinku cha cha cha

Kun mä kaadan päälleni ѕamppanjaa

Niinku cha cha cha

Cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, aha

Niinku cha cha cha

Cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha

Cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, chа

La traduzione in inglese

This exhausting week and the many long days are behind

There’s only bar and piña colada on my mind

There is some time for a few, the night is still youngish

This icy shell is something I have to demolish

Holding on the drinks with both hands tied on them like a

Cha cha cha cha cha cha cha, no

There’s no tomorrow when I grab a pint tightly like a

Cha cha cha cha cha cha cha, no

Wanna mess my head up and to free my mind of fear like a

Cha cha cha cha cha cha cha, no

And I stay on this seat until I have to climb off it like a

A couple piña coladas I have devoured

Yet the expression I have on my face is sour, yeah yeah ye ye yeh

There is some time for a few, the night is still youngish

This icy shell is something I have to demolish

The floor is calling me when I’m no longer so frozen

Like a cha cha cha I am approachin’

Holding on the drinks with both hands tied on them like a

Cha cha cha cha cha cha cha, no

There’s no tomorrow when I grab a pint tightly like a

Cha cha cha cha cha cha cha, no

Wanna mess my head up and to free my mind of fear like a

Cha cha cha cha cha cha cha, no

And I stay on this seat until I have to climb off it like a whoa

I head towards the dance floor

Like a cha cha cha

And this world ain’t making me scared no more

Like a cha cha cha

When Champagne all over myself I pour

Cha cha cha

One eye keeps turning crossed too far

And talking is so hard when this different side of me does its part

Cha cha cha

I don’t usually go and drop my guard, not me

But now I am that guy, now I am that guy

I head towards dance floor

Like a cha cha cha

And this world ain’t making me scared no more

Like a cha cha cha

When Champagne all over myѕelf I pour

Like a cha cha cha

Cha cha cha cha cha cha cha aha

Like a cha cha cha

Cha cha cha cha cha cha cha

Cha cha cha cha cha cha chа.

