Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Cha Cha Cha” di Käärijä (Finlandia)
Tra i grandi favoriti di quest’anno all’Eurovision 2023 c’è Käärijä (nome d’arte di Jere Pöyhönen) in rappresentanza della Finlandia.
Ha vinto la selezione nazionale Uuden Musikiin Kilpailu – abbreviato in UMK – con percentuali da capogiro ed è arrivato subito ai vertici della classifica nazionale finlandese diventando virale in tutta Europa.
Il testo del brano della Finlandia parla di una giornata giunta al termine in cui tutto quello che si vuole fare è andare a ballare e divertirsi tra una piña colada ed un po’ di cha cha cha, un invito ad abbandonare le proprie inibizioni e raggiungere la pista da ballo e scatenarsi a più non posso. In un certo senso parodizza anche il modo di ballare dei finlandesi.
Sarà davvero questo l’anno in cui la Finlandia otterrà il suo secondo trionfo dopo la prima vittoria nel lontano 2006 con i Lordi e l’immortale “Hard rock hallelujah”?
Il testo di “Cha Cha Cha”
Testo e musica: Aleksi Nurmi, Johannes Naukkarinen, Jukka Sorsa, Jere Pöyhönen
Etichetta: Warner Music Finland
Lingua originale: finlandese
Rankka viikko ja paljon pitkii päiviä takan
Mielenkiintona piña colada ja rata
Ilta on vielä nuori ja aikaa kumota
Tää jäinen ulkokuori on aika tuhota
Pidän kaksin käsin kiinni juomista niinku
Cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, ei
En mieti huomista ku tartun tuopista niinku
Cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, ei
Haluun olla sekasin ja vapaa huolista niinku
Cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, ei
Ja mä jatkan kunnes en enää pysy tuolissa niinku
Muutama piña colada on jo takana
Silti mul on vielä naamataulu vakava, yeah, yeah, ye, ye, yeah
Ilta on vielä nuori ja aikaa kumota
Tää jäinen ulkokuori on aika tuhota
Parketti kutsuu mua ku en oo enää lukossa
Niinku cha cha cha mä oon tulossa
Pidän kaksin käsin kiinni juomista niinku
Cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, ei
En mieti huomista ku tartun tuopista niinku
Cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, ei
Haluun olla sekasin ja vapaa huolista niinku
Cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, ei
Ja mä jatkan kunnes en enää pysy tuolissa niinku vou
Nyt lähden tanssimaan
Niinku cha cha cha
Enkä pelkääkään tätä maailmaa
Niinku cha cha cha
Kun mä kaadan päälleni samppanjaa
Cha, cha, cha
Toinen silmä jo karsastaa
Ja puhe sammaltaa ku tää toinen puoli must vallan saa
Cha, cha, cha
En oo arkena tää mies laisinkaan
En oo mut tänään oon se mies, tänään oon se mies
Nyt lähden tanssimaan
Niinku cha cha cha
Enkä pelkääkään tätä maailmaa
Niinku cha cha cha
Kun mä kaadan päälleni ѕamppanjaa
Niinku cha cha cha
Cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, aha
Niinku cha cha cha
Cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha
Cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, chа
La traduzione in inglese
This exhausting week and the many long days are behind
There’s only bar and piña colada on my mind
There is some time for a few, the night is still youngish
This icy shell is something I have to demolish
Holding on the drinks with both hands tied on them like a
Cha cha cha cha cha cha cha, no
There’s no tomorrow when I grab a pint tightly like a
Cha cha cha cha cha cha cha, no
Wanna mess my head up and to free my mind of fear like a
Cha cha cha cha cha cha cha, no
And I stay on this seat until I have to climb off it like a
A couple piña coladas I have devoured
Yet the expression I have on my face is sour, yeah yeah ye ye yeh
There is some time for a few, the night is still youngish
This icy shell is something I have to demolish
The floor is calling me when I’m no longer so frozen
Like a cha cha cha I am approachin’
Holding on the drinks with both hands tied on them like a
Cha cha cha cha cha cha cha, no
There’s no tomorrow when I grab a pint tightly like a
Cha cha cha cha cha cha cha, no
Wanna mess my head up and to free my mind of fear like a
Cha cha cha cha cha cha cha, no
And I stay on this seat until I have to climb off it like a whoa
I head towards the dance floor
Like a cha cha cha
And this world ain’t making me scared no more
Like a cha cha cha
When Champagne all over myself I pour
Cha cha cha
One eye keeps turning crossed too far
And talking is so hard when this different side of me does its part
Cha cha cha
I don’t usually go and drop my guard, not me
But now I am that guy, now I am that guy
I head towards dance floor
Like a cha cha cha
And this world ain’t making me scared no more
Like a cha cha cha
When Champagne all over myѕelf I pour
Like a cha cha cha
Cha cha cha cha cha cha cha aha
Like a cha cha cha
Cha cha cha cha cha cha cha
Cha cha cha cha cha cha chа.
Tutti i testi dei brani in gara in questa edizione dell’Eurovision Song Contest sono raggruppati qui.