Eurovision 2023: il testo di “D.G.T. (Off And On)” di Theodor Andrei (Romania)

“D.G.T. (Off And On)” di Theodor Andrei è il brano che rappresenterà la Romania all’Eurovision 2023 dopo la vittoria alla Selecția Națională 2023, la storica selezione della Romania per l’Eurovision. Theodor Andrei (classe 2004) aveva preso parte alla versione rumena di The Voice Kids nel 2017 e poi alla versione locale di X Factor nel 2020.

L’espressione “D.G.T.” presente nel titolo del brano di per sé non ha alcun significato, ma a pronunciarla ricorda la parola “degete” che in rumeno significa “dita”. Questo ci riconduce al proverbio rumeno “interpretare qualcuno con le dita” che significa “ingannare”: il brano, parla, infatti di un rapporto tossico in cui si torna sempre al proprio partner pur nella consapevolezza del dolore che arrecherà tale ritorno.

Il testo di “D.G.T. (Off And On)”

Testo e musica: Theodor Andrei, Luca De Mezzo, Mikail Jahed e Luca Udățeanu

Etichetta: Electrecord, Selective Studio

Lingua: rumeno/inglese

Oricât scriu, cu-oricât skill

Pe orice stil, cât de fin

Ea ma bagă-n-trun film de mă simt iar copil

Mă învârt gen vinyl

Că eu vreau să joc în filmul ei

Oricât stau, oricât dau

Oricât vreau, oricât beau

Orice top, orice toc

Orice alții vorbeau

Mie tot nu-mi păsa

O alegeam și din mii de femei

Că eu număr, ea se-ascunde

Eu o sun, ea nu raspunde

Meci de box cu-atâtea runde

Și ca pe un inel

Mă joacă pe degete

Am încredere

Da’ minte așa frumos

Mă-ntoarce pe dos

Vorbește murdar

Da’ când vrea ea doar

Minte așa-ușor

Lasă patul gol

Pe degete

Am încredere

Da’ minte așa frumos

Mă-ntoarce pe dos

Vorbește murdar

Da’ când vrea ea doar

Minte așa-ușor

Lasă patul gol

Don’t you know, don’t you know

Don’t you just wanna sit right next to me

With your favourite dress on the floor and your dreams

The scent of mistake just reminds you of me

And now all of your demons keep screaming my name

Take a little sip of venom now

Say you love me

Say you want me now

Fool me all over again baby

Lost in your eyes

Nights I crave the touch of you

Wondering just what you do

I’m begging you, I’m on my knees

Take your clothes off

Step on me

And I’m lost in your bed sheets

Tryna get closer

With marks on my neck and your makeup all over

Photos of us

They remind me, I still love you

What’s a king without a queen

What’s another way to get me sober

De-ge-te, de ce te temi, spune-mi repede

Mi-ai alergat prin cap pe toate pernele

De-ge-te, de ce nu vezi că mi-e sete de

Otrava ei

Off and on

Like a radio song (What?)

Messing me around (Uh)

Turning upside down (Yeah)

Dirty talking me

Everyday’s a game (Everyday’s a game)

Lets me sleep alone

She plays me like oh

Am încredere

Da’ minte așa frumos

Mă-ntoarce pe dos

Vorbește murdar

Da’ când vrea ea doar

Minte așa-ușor

Lasă patul gol

Pe degete

Am încredere

Da’ minte așa frumos

Mă-ntoarce pe dos

Vorbește murdar

Da’ când vrea ea doar

Minte așa-ușor

Lasă patul gol

Pe degete

Traduzione in inglese

