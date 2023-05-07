Eurovision 2023: il testo di “D.G.T. (Off And On)” di Theodor Andrei (Romania)
“D.G.T. (Off And On)” di Theodor Andrei è il brano che rappresenterà la Romania all’Eurovision 2023 dopo la vittoria alla Selecția Națională 2023, la storica selezione della Romania per l’Eurovision. Theodor Andrei (classe 2004) aveva preso parte alla versione rumena di The Voice Kids nel 2017 e poi alla versione locale di X Factor nel 2020.
L’espressione “D.G.T.” presente nel titolo del brano di per sé non ha alcun significato, ma a pronunciarla ricorda la parola “degete” che in rumeno significa “dita”. Questo ci riconduce al proverbio rumeno “interpretare qualcuno con le dita” che significa “ingannare”: il brano, parla, infatti di un rapporto tossico in cui si torna sempre al proprio partner pur nella consapevolezza del dolore che arrecherà tale ritorno.
Il testo di “D.G.T. (Off And On)”
Testo e musica: Theodor Andrei, Luca De Mezzo, Mikail Jahed e Luca Udățeanu
Etichetta: Electrecord, Selective Studio
Lingua: rumeno/inglese
Oricât scriu, cu-oricât skill
Pe orice stil, cât de fin
Ea ma bagă-n-trun film de mă simt iar copil
Mă învârt gen vinyl
Că eu vreau să joc în filmul ei
Oricât stau, oricât dau
Oricât vreau, oricât beau
Orice top, orice toc
Orice alții vorbeau
Mie tot nu-mi păsa
O alegeam și din mii de femei
Că eu număr, ea se-ascunde
Eu o sun, ea nu raspunde
Meci de box cu-atâtea runde
Și ca pe un inel
Mă joacă pe degete
Am încredere
Da’ minte așa frumos
Mă-ntoarce pe dos
Vorbește murdar
Da’ când vrea ea doar
Minte așa-ușor
Lasă patul gol
Pe degete
Am încredere
Da’ minte așa frumos
Mă-ntoarce pe dos
Vorbește murdar
Da’ când vrea ea doar
Minte așa-ușor
Lasă patul gol
Don’t you know, don’t you know
Don’t you just wanna sit right next to me
With your favourite dress on the floor and your dreams
The scent of mistake just reminds you of me
And now all of your demons keep screaming my name
Take a little sip of venom now
Say you love me
Say you want me now
Fool me all over again baby
Lost in your eyes
Nights I crave the touch of you
Wondering just what you do
I’m begging you, I’m on my knees
Take your clothes off
Step on me
And I’m lost in your bed sheets
Tryna get closer
With marks on my neck and your makeup all over
Photos of us
They remind me, I still love you
What’s a king without a queen
What’s another way to get me sober
De-ge-te, de ce te temi, spune-mi repede
Mi-ai alergat prin cap pe toate pernele
De-ge-te, de ce nu vezi că mi-e sete de
Otrava ei
Off and on
Like a radio song (What?)
Messing me around (Uh)
Turning upside down (Yeah)
Dirty talking me
Everyday’s a game (Everyday’s a game)
Lets me sleep alone
She plays me like oh
Am încredere
Da’ minte așa frumos
Mă-ntoarce pe dos
Vorbește murdar
Da’ când vrea ea doar
Minte așa-ușor
Lasă patul gol
Pe degete
Am încredere
Da’ minte așa frumos
Mă-ntoarce pe dos
Vorbește murdar
Da’ când vrea ea doar
Minte așa-ușor
Lasă patul gol
Pe degete
Traduzione in inglese
No matter how much I write, with any skill
On any style, no matter how fine
She puts me in a movie where I feel like a child again
I’m spinning like a vinyl
Because I want to play in her movie
No matter how much I stay, how much I give
How much I want, how much I drink
Any top, any heel
Whatever others were saying
I couldn’t care less
I was choosing her from a thousand women
‘Cause I am counting, she is hiding
I call her, she’s not answering
A boxing match with so many rounds
And just like a ring
She plays me on her fingers
I trust her
She lies beautifully
Turning me upside-down
Dirty talking me
But just when she wants
Lying so easily
Leaving the bed empty
On her fingers
I trust her
She lies beautifully
Turning me upside-down
Dirty talking me
But just when she wants
Lying so easily
Leaving the bed empty
Don’t you know, don’t you know
Don’t you just wanna sit right next to me
With your favourite dress on the floor and your dreams
The scent of mistake just reminds you of me
And now all of your demons keep screaming my name
Take a little sip of venom now
Say you love me
Say you want me now
Fool me all over again baby
Lost in your eyes
Nights I crave the touch of you
Wondering just what you do
I’m begging you, I’m on my knees
Take your clothes off
Step on me
And I’m lost in your bed sheets
Tryna get closer
With marks on my neck and your makeup all over
Photos of us
They remind me, I still love you
What’s a king without a queen
What’s another way to get me sober
Fingers, what are you afraid of, tell me quickly
You ran through my head on all the pillows
Finggers, why don’t you see that I am thirsty for her poison
Off and on
Like a radio song (What?)
Messing me around (Uh)
Turning upside down (Yeah)
Dirty talking me
Everyday’s a game (Everyday’s a game)
Lets me sleep alone
She plays me like oh
I trust her
She lies beautifully
Turning me upside-down
Dirty talking me
But just when she wants
Lying so easily
Leaving the bed empty
On her fingers
I trust her
She lies beautifully
Turning me upside-down
Dirty talking me
But just when she wants
Lying so easily
Leaving the bed empty
On her fingers.
