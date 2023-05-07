Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Duje” di Albina & Familja Kelmendi (Albania)
Tra i primi ad annunciare i propri rappresentanti per l’Eurovision 2023, per la prima volta dall’esordio l’Albania schiera un gruppo molto particolare, ovvero la Familja Kelmendi capitanati dalla figlia maggiore Albina Kelmendi.
A differenza degli altri anni, i rappresentanti albanesi non hanno vinto il Festivali i Kenges (che ha visto vittoriosa Elsa Lila, nota anche in Italia), ma sono stati designati tramite il voto del pubblico, che li ha visti trionfare sull’italoalbanese per rappresentare l’Albania all’Eurovision 2023.
Il brano narra di una famiglia sul punto di rompersi per via di inezie e tra coloro che subiscono il destino peggiore ci sono i figli. Il brano dunque è un invito a riappacificarsi per il bene dei propri figli, che non sopporterebbero una spaccatura all’interno del nucleo familiare.
Sul palco dell’Eurovision 2023 il brano sarà presente in una forma leggermente diversa, essendo stato sottoposto a revamp come fa l’Albania tutti gli anni, ma a differenza dell’anno scorso resterà interamente in albanese.
Il testo di “Duje”
Testo e musica: Enis Mulla, Eriona Rushiti
Etichetta: Folè Publishing (Albania)
Lingua originale: Albanese ghega
Diçka mrena
Frymën ma nal’
S’di çka bohet, bohet
Po du me e nal’
Ç’ka o ka bohet?
Krejt tu i pas’
E krejt tu i pas’
S’po muj me u k’naq
Jan’ tu u nda
Vec për nji fjal’
Jan’ tu u nda
Dashnin’ kan’ vra
Jan’ tu u nda
E kan’ harru
Se kan’ nji shpi
Sofër me f’mij’
Duje
Si dikur ti duje
At’ dashni ti ruje
Si jeten ti duje
Mos e gjuj me gure
Si dikur ti duje
At’ dashni ti ruje
Sa jeten ti duje
Jan’ tu u nda
Vec për nji fjal’
Jan’ tu u nda
Dashnin’ kan’ vra
Jan’ tu u nda
E kan’ harru
Se kan’ nji shpi
Sofër me f’mij’
Duje
Si dikur ti duje
At’ dashni ti ruje
Si jeten ti duje
Mos e gjuj me gure
Si dikur ti duje
At’ dashni ti ruje
Sa jeten ti duje
Duje , duje
Jan’ tu u nda
Duje, duje
Vec për nji fjal’
Jan’ tu u nda
Dashnin’ kan’ vra
Duje, duje
Jan’ tu u nda
Duje, duje
E kan’ harru
Se kаn’ nji ѕhpi
Sofër me f’mij’
Duje, duje
La traduzione in inglese
Something inside me
Takes my breath away
Don’t know what’s going on
But I want to make it stop
What’s going on?
Having it all
And having it all
But isn’t enough
They’re falling apart
Just for a word
They’re falling apart
They killed love
They’re falling apart
And they forgot
How we were a home
A table filled with kids
Love it
Like you used to love it
That love, keep it
Just like the life, you love it
Don’t throw stones on it
But just like you used to, love it
That love, keep it
Like the life you love, love it
They’re falling apart
Just for a word
They’re falling apart
They killed love
They’re falling apart
And they forgot
How we were a home
A table filled with kids
Love it
Like you used to love it
That love, keep it
Just like the life, you love it
Don’t throw stones on it
But just like you used to, love it
That love, keep it
Like the life you love, love it
Love it, love it
They’re falling apart
Love it, love it
Just for a word
They’re falling apart
They killed love
Love it, love it
They’re falling apart
Love it, love it
And they forgot
How we were a home
A tаble filled with kidѕ
Love it, love it.
