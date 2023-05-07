Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Duje” di Albina & Familja Kelmendi (Albania)

Tra i primi ad annunciare i propri rappresentanti per l’Eurovision 2023, per la prima volta dall’esordio l’Albania schiera un gruppo molto particolare, ovvero la Familja Kelmendi capitanati dalla figlia maggiore Albina Kelmendi.

A differenza degli altri anni, i rappresentanti albanesi non hanno vinto il Festivali i Kenges (che ha visto vittoriosa Elsa Lila, nota anche in Italia), ma sono stati designati tramite il voto del pubblico, che li ha visti trionfare sull’italoalbanese per rappresentare l’Albania all’Eurovision 2023.

Il brano narra di una famiglia sul punto di rompersi per via di inezie e tra coloro che subiscono il destino peggiore ci sono i figli. Il brano dunque è un invito a riappacificarsi per il bene dei propri figli, che non sopporterebbero una spaccatura all’interno del nucleo familiare.

Sul palco dell’Eurovision 2023 il brano sarà presente in una forma leggermente diversa, essendo stato sottoposto a revamp come fa l’Albania tutti gli anni, ma a differenza dell’anno scorso resterà interamente in albanese.

Il testo di “Duje”

Testo e musica: Enis Mulla, Eriona Rushiti

Etichetta: Folè Publishing (Albania)

Lingua originale: Albanese ghega

Diçka mrena

Frymën ma nal’

S’di çka bohet, bohet

Po du me e nal’

Ç’ka o ka bohet?

Krejt tu i pas’

E krejt tu i pas’

S’po muj me u k’naq

Jan’ tu u nda

Vec për nji fjal’

Jan’ tu u nda

Dashnin’ kan’ vra

Jan’ tu u nda

E kan’ harru

Se kan’ nji shpi

Sofër me f’mij’

Duje

Si dikur ti duje

At’ dashni ti ruje

Si jeten ti duje

Mos e gjuj me gure

Si dikur ti duje

At’ dashni ti ruje

Sa jeten ti duje

Jan’ tu u nda

Vec për nji fjal’

Jan’ tu u nda

Dashnin’ kan’ vra

Jan’ tu u nda

E kan’ harru

Se kan’ nji shpi

Sofër me f’mij’

Duje

Si dikur ti duje

At’ dashni ti ruje

Si jeten ti duje

Mos e gjuj me gure

Si dikur ti duje

At’ dashni ti ruje

Sa jeten ti duje

Duje , duje

Jan’ tu u nda

Duje, duje

Vec për nji fjal’

Jan’ tu u nda

Dashnin’ kan’ vra

Duje, duje

Jan’ tu u nda

Duje, duje

E kan’ harru

Se kаn’ nji ѕhpi

Sofër me f’mij’

Duje, duje

La traduzione in inglese

Something inside me

Takes my breath away

Don’t know what’s going on

But I want to make it stop

What’s going on?

Having it all

And having it all

But isn’t enough

They’re falling apart

Just for a word

They’re falling apart

They killed love

They’re falling apart

And they forgot

How we were a home

A table filled with kids

Love it

Like you used to love it

That love, keep it

Just like the life, you love it

Don’t throw stones on it

But just like you used to, love it

That love, keep it

Like the life you love, love it

They’re falling apart

Just for a word

They’re falling apart

They killed love

They’re falling apart

And they forgot

How we were a home

A table filled with kids

Love it

Like you used to love it

That love, keep it

Just like the life, you love it

Don’t throw stones on it

But just like you used to, love it

That love, keep it

Like the life you love, love it

Love it, love it

They’re falling apart

Love it, love it

Just for a word

They’re falling apart

They killed love

Love it, love it

They’re falling apart

Love it, love it

And they forgot

How we were a home

A tаble filled with kidѕ

Love it, love it.

Tutti i testi dei brani in gara in questa edizione dell’Eurovision Song Contest sono raggruppati qui.