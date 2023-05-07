Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Echo” di Iru (Georgia)
Pubblicato il 16 marzo, “Echo” di Iru (classe 2000) è il brano che rappresenterà la Georgia all’Eurovision 2023. Iru non è nuova al mondo eurovisivo avendo vinto nel 2011 lo Junior Eurovision Song Contest come membro del gruppo Candy. Inoltre, è stata co-autrice del brano della Georgia allo Junior Eurovision 2022.
Iru rappresenterà la Georgia dopo aver vinto la quinta edizione (locale) di The Voice: tuttavia il brano “Echo” è stato scelto internamente dalla tv GPB. Si tratta di una forte ballad sentimentale: un inno alla speranza di un futuro migliore. Tra gli autori ci sono, oltre alla stessa Iru, anche Giorgi Kukhianidze e Beni Kadagidze, noti per aver composto moltissimi brani della Georgia allo Junior Eurovision.
Il testo di “Echo”
Testo e musica: Giorgi Kukhianidze, Beni Kadagidze, Iru Khechanovi
Etichetta: Giga Studio Production
Lingua originale: inglese
Days in a row
I’m thinking, I know
I’ve got a big faith
My love is my crown
Will be better way
Will be better day now
It is not a secret
Life is love
Thing is known
Like in dreams
Going through the life together
Going through the life together
Like in dreams
Days in a row
I’m thinking, I know
I’ve got a big faith
My love is my crown
Will be better way
Will be better day now
It is not a secret
Days in a row
I’m thinking, I know
I’ve got a big faith
My love is my crown
Will be better way
Will be better day now
It is not a secret
Going through the life together
Going through the life together
Days in a row
I’m thinking, I know
I’ve got a big faith
My love is my crown
Will be better way
Will be better day now
It is not a secret
Days in a row
I’m thinking, I know
My love is not a fake
This feeling is lord
Will be better way
Will be better day now
It is not a secret
My soul’s like a fortress
I feel I’m progressed
Words getting worthless
Love is a wordless
Oh…
When life is loved
Loved…
Days in a row
I’m thinking, I know
I’ve got a big faith
My love is my crown
Will be better way
Will be better day now
It is not а ѕecret.
