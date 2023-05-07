Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Echo” di Iru (Georgia)

Pubblicato il 16 marzo, “Echo” di Iru (classe 2000) è il brano che rappresenterà la Georgia all’Eurovision 2023. Iru non è nuova al mondo eurovisivo avendo vinto nel 2011 lo Junior Eurovision Song Contest come membro del gruppo Candy. Inoltre, è stata co-autrice del brano della Georgia allo Junior Eurovision 2022.

Iru rappresenterà la Georgia dopo aver vinto la quinta edizione (locale) di The Voice: tuttavia il brano “Echo” è stato scelto internamente dalla tv GPB. Si tratta di una forte ballad sentimentale: un inno alla speranza di un futuro migliore. Tra gli autori ci sono, oltre alla stessa Iru, anche Giorgi Kukhianidze e Beni Kadagidze, noti per aver composto moltissimi brani della Georgia allo Junior Eurovision.

Il testo di “Echo”

Testo e musica: Giorgi Kukhianidze, Beni Kadagidze, Iru Khechanovi

Etichetta: Giga Studio Production

Lingua originale: inglese

Days in a row

I’m thinking, I know

I’ve got a big faith

My love is my crown

Will be better way

Will be better day now

It is not a secret

Life is love

Thing is known

Like in dreams

Going through the life together

Going through the life together

Like in dreams

Days in a row

I’m thinking, I know

I’ve got a big faith

My love is my crown

Will be better way

Will be better day now

It is not a secret

Days in a row

I’m thinking, I know

I’ve got a big faith

My love is my crown

Will be better way

Will be better day now

It is not a secret

Going through the life together

Going through the life together

Days in a row

I’m thinking, I know

I’ve got a big faith

My love is my crown

Will be better way

Will be better day now

It is not a secret

Days in a row

I’m thinking, I know

My love is not a fake

This feeling is lord

Will be better way

Will be better day now

It is not a secret

My soul’s like a fortress

I feel I’m progressed

Words getting worthless

Love is a wordless

Oh…

When life is loved

Loved…

Days in a row

I’m thinking, I know

I’ve got a big faith

My love is my crown

Will be better way

Will be better day now

It is not а ѕecret.

