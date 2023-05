Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Future Lover” di Brunette (Armenia)

Brunette rappresenterà l’Armenia all’Eurovision 2023, di scena a Liverpool il 9, 11 e 13 maggio. Il suo brano è “Future Lover”, e oltre ad esserne interprete, ne è anche l’autrice. Brunette, all’anagrafe Elen Yeremyan, si è sempre dedicata, sin da quando era adolescente, sia all’interpretazione che alla stesura dei propri pezzi.

Il testo di “Future Lover”

Testo e musica: Elen Yeremyan (Brunette)

Etichetta: Brunette

Lingua: Inglese, armeno

I just wanna make art

Read books and just find someone

Who likes me enough to kiss my face

I wanna explore with him and visit old bookstores

And cute little things, like drink smoothies at near cafes

Oh oh oh…

Drink smoothies at near cafes

Oh oh oh…

Oh future lover, I hope it all comes naturally

I hope our love is quiet outside, but loud inside oh baby

Oh future lover, this song I wrote for you

This song I wrote for you my future lover

I decide to be good, do good, look good

I decide to be good, do good, look good

I decide to be good, do good, look good

I decide to be good, do good, look good

It’s like a daydream, but I got some other, better plans

I wanna scream and shout

My heart caught in chains

Cold heart, cold hands, fire in my veins

Fire in my veins, heart in chains

I’m a volcano that is going to explode in a sec’

I’m so hypnotised by someone that I’ve never ever met

Don’t wanna forget, am I dreaming yet?

Poetic dream, I don՚t want it to end oh

3 minutes of making impossible plans

7 minutes of unnecessary panic attacks

Here I go with the coldest hands

Here I go with still no plans oh, still no plans

I can’t cool off, no I can’t relax

Lord what I’m gonna’ do my pain just attacks

I still have the coldest hands

Oh my Lord, my Lord

My pain, my panic attacks, oh

I decide to be good, do good, look good

I decide to be good, do good, look good

I decide to be good, do good, look good

I decide to be good, do good, look good

U du indznits’ herru

Lk’vats yes herru, herru yes du

Yerazums yes u du eink’ lurr

Molorvum eink’ herru – herru herrvum

Tutti i testi dei brani in gara in questa edizione dell’Eurovision Song Contest sono raggruppati qui.