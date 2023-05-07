Eurovision 2023: il testo di “My sister’s crown” delle Vesna (Cechia)
Per l’Eurovision 2023 la Cechia gareggerà con un gruppo fortemente radicato nel territorio folkloristico del Paese. Le Vesna infatti sono sei ragazze polistrumentiste di nazionalità differenti (una bulgara, una slovacca, una russa e tre ceche) conosciutesi al Conservatorio Jaroslav Jezek di Praga.
Il gruppo nasce nel 2016 con lo scopo di diffondere la cultura europea del centro est in tutto il mondo, nella promozione della fratellanza tra i popoli slavi. Ed è proprio di questo che parla il brano che il gruppo ceco presenta all’Eurovision 2023 dopo aver vinto con percentuali schiaccianti la selezione ESCZ.
“My sister’s crown” difatti è un inno femminista a non arrendersi mai, un testo che invita alla creazione di una social catena che non potrà essere infranta da nessuno, affinché la propria “corona” non venga rimossa dal capo. È dunque scontato dire che si tratta anche di un brano a sfondo politico, con un messaggio umanitario di sostegno alla popolazione ucraina, sottolineato dal ritornello cantato in ucraino.
Ritornano come lingue il ceco (assente in forma così rilevante dall’esordio della Cechia nel 2007) ed il bulgaro (assente dal 2016), dal momento che la rapper Tanita è della Bulgaria. L’Eurovision 2023 sarà inoltre il primo contesto internazionale di gara in cui la Repubblica Ceca verrà ufficialmente presentata come Cechia (in inglese Czechia).
Il testo di “My sister’s crown”
Testo e musica: Adam Albrecht, Michal Jiráň, Patricie Kaňok Fuxová, Šimon Martínek, Tanita Yankova, Kateryna Vatchenko
Etichetta: autoproduzione (distribuzione Universal)
Lingue originali: Ceco, inglese, ucraino, bulgaro
Moje sestra do kouta nepůjde
Ani tebe poslouchat nebude
Moje sestra v srdci je divoká
Copy zaplést, nikdy si nenechá
Moje sestra do kouta nepůjde
Ani tebe poslouchat nebude
My sister’s crown
Don’t take it down
Don’t take it down
Nobody has right to do it
She’s beautiful
And capable
She is her own queen
And she will prove it
You can take your hands back
No one wants more boys dead
We’re not your dolls
We’re not your dolls
Life’s not a moneybag
Blood’s on your God’s head
You can’t steal our souls
You can’t steal our souls
Sestro krasyva
Oy ty syl’na
Khorobra yedyna
Korona tvoya
Sestro krasyva
Oy ty syl’na
Khorobra yedyna
Korona tvoya
My sister’s crown
Don’t take it down
Daĭ rŭka ne se strakhuvaĭ
S drugite sestri popluvaĭ
V moreto ni nyamame myasto za tezi omrazi
Pazi, pazi
Ne tŭguvaĭ
Khop trop momite ne sa non-stop na razpolozhenie
Ti prosto che sme sestri do kraĭ znaĭ
You can take your hands back
No one wants more boys dead
We’re not your dolls
We’re not your dolls
Life’s not a moneybag
Blood’s on your God’s head
You can’t steal our souls
You can’t steal our souls
Sestro krasyva
Oy ty syl’na
Khorobra yedyna
Korona tvoya
Sestro krasyva
Oy ty syl’na
Khorobra yedyna
Korona tvoya
My sister’s crown
Don’t take it down
My sister’s crown
Don’t take it down
All the sisters of the world
Come together with a prayer
Choose love over power
Sestro krasyva
Oy ty syl’na
Khorobra yedyna
Korona tvoya
Sestro krasyva
Oy ty syl’na
Khorobra yedyna
Korona tvoya
Sestro krasyva
Oy ty syl’na
Khorobra yedyna
Korona tvoya
Sestro krasyva
Oy ty syl’na
Khorobra yedyna
Korona tvoya
Sestro krasyva
Oy ty syl’na
Khorobra yedyna
Korona tvoya
Sestro krasyva
Oy ty syl’na
Khorobra yedyna
Korona tvoya
Jsme v srdcích s tebou
We ѕtаnd for you.
La traduzione in inglese
My sister won’t stand in the corner
Nor will she listen to you
My sister, wild at heart
Will never let you tie her down
My sister won’t stand in the corner
Nor will she listen to you
My sister’s crown
Don’t take it down
Don’t take it down
Nobody has right to do it
She’s beautiful
And capable
She is her own queen
And she will prove it
You can take your hands back
No one wants more boys dead
We’re not your dolls
We’re not your dolls
Life’s not a moneybag
Blood’s on your God’s head
You can’t steal our souls
You can’t steal our souls
My beautiful sister
You are so strong
Brave and the only one
The crown is yours
My beautiful sister
You are so strong
Brave and the only one
The crown is yours
My sister’s crown
Don’t take it down
Give me your hand, don’t be afraid
Come swim with your sisters
There’s no place for hate in our sea
God forbid
Don’t be sad
Hop trop these girls ain’t here for you nonstop
Remember we’re sisters till the end
You can take your hands back
No one wants more boys dead
We’re not your dolls
We’re not your dolls
Life’s not a moneybag
Blood’s on your God’s head
You can’t steal our souls
You can’t steal our souls
My beautiful sister
You are so strong
Brave and the only one
The crown is yours
My beautiful sister
You are so strong
Brave and the only one
The crown is yours
My sister’s crown
Don’t take it down
My sister’s crown
Don’t take it down
All the sisters of the world
Come together with a prayer
Choose love over power
My beautiful sister
You are so strong
Brave and the only one
The crown is yours
My beautiful sister
You are so strong
Brave and the only one
The crown is yours
My beautiful sister
You are so strong
Brave and the only one
The crown is yours
My beautiful sister
You are so strong
Brave and the only one
The crown is yours
My beautiful sister
You are so strong
Brave and the only one
The crown is yours
My beautiful sister
You are so strong
Brave and the only one
The crown is yours
In our hearts, we are with you
We ѕtаnd for you.
Tutti i testi dei brani in gara in questa edizione dell’Eurovision Song Contest sono raggruppati qui.