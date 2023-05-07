Eurovision 2023: il testo di “My sister’s crown” delle Vesna (Cechia)

Per l’Eurovision 2023 la Cechia gareggerà con un gruppo fortemente radicato nel territorio folkloristico del Paese. Le Vesna infatti sono sei ragazze polistrumentiste di nazionalità differenti (una bulgara, una slovacca, una russa e tre ceche) conosciutesi al Conservatorio Jaroslav Jezek di Praga.

Il gruppo nasce nel 2016 con lo scopo di diffondere la cultura europea del centro est in tutto il mondo, nella promozione della fratellanza tra i popoli slavi. Ed è proprio di questo che parla il brano che il gruppo ceco presenta all’Eurovision 2023 dopo aver vinto con percentuali schiaccianti la selezione ESCZ.

“My sister’s crown” difatti è un inno femminista a non arrendersi mai, un testo che invita alla creazione di una social catena che non potrà essere infranta da nessuno, affinché la propria “corona” non venga rimossa dal capo. È dunque scontato dire che si tratta anche di un brano a sfondo politico, con un messaggio umanitario di sostegno alla popolazione ucraina, sottolineato dal ritornello cantato in ucraino.

Ritornano come lingue il ceco (assente in forma così rilevante dall’esordio della Cechia nel 2007) ed il bulgaro (assente dal 2016), dal momento che la rapper Tanita è della Bulgaria. L’Eurovision 2023 sarà inoltre il primo contesto internazionale di gara in cui la Repubblica Ceca verrà ufficialmente presentata come Cechia (in inglese Czechia).

Il testo di “My sister’s crown”

Testo e musica: Adam Albrecht, Michal Jiráň, Patricie Kaňok Fuxová, Šimon Martínek, Tanita Yankova, Kateryna Vatchenko

Etichetta: autoproduzione (distribuzione Universal)

Lingue originali: Ceco, inglese, ucraino, bulgaro

Moje sestra do kouta nepůjde

Ani tebe poslouchat nebude

Moje sestra v srdci je divoká

Copy zaplést, nikdy si nenechá

Moje sestra do kouta nepůjde

Ani tebe poslouchat nebude

My sister’s crown

Don’t take it down

Don’t take it down

Nobody has right to do it

She’s beautiful

And capable

She is her own queen

And she will prove it

You can take your hands back

No one wants more boys dead

We’re not your dolls

We’re not your dolls

Life’s not a moneybag

Blood’s on your God’s head

You can’t steal our souls

You can’t steal our souls

Sestro krasyva

Oy ty syl’na

Khorobra yedyna

Korona tvoya

Sestro krasyva

Oy ty syl’na

Khorobra yedyna

Korona tvoya

My sister’s crown

Don’t take it down

Daĭ rŭka ne se strakhuvaĭ

S drugite sestri popluvaĭ

V moreto ni nyamame myasto za tezi omrazi

Pazi, pazi

Ne tŭguvaĭ

Khop trop momite ne sa non-stop na razpolozhenie

Ti prosto che sme sestri do kraĭ znaĭ

You can take your hands back

No one wants more boys dead

We’re not your dolls

We’re not your dolls

Life’s not a moneybag

Blood’s on your God’s head

You can’t steal our souls

You can’t steal our souls

Sestro krasyva

Oy ty syl’na

Khorobra yedyna

Korona tvoya

Sestro krasyva

Oy ty syl’na

Khorobra yedyna

Korona tvoya

My sister’s crown

Don’t take it down

My sister’s crown

Don’t take it down

All the sisters of the world

Come together with a prayer

Choose love over power

Sestro krasyva

Oy ty syl’na

Khorobra yedyna

Korona tvoya

Sestro krasyva

Oy ty syl’na

Khorobra yedyna

Korona tvoya

Sestro krasyva

Oy ty syl’na

Khorobra yedyna

Korona tvoya

Sestro krasyva

Oy ty syl’na

Khorobra yedyna

Korona tvoya

Sestro krasyva

Oy ty syl’na

Khorobra yedyna

Korona tvoya

Sestro krasyva

Oy ty syl’na

Khorobra yedyna

Korona tvoya

Jsme v srdcích s tebou

We ѕtаnd for you.

La traduzione in inglese

My sister won’t stand in the corner

Nor will she listen to you

My sister, wild at heart

Will never let you tie her down

My sister won’t stand in the corner

Nor will she listen to you

My sister’s crown

Don’t take it down

Don’t take it down

Nobody has right to do it

She’s beautiful

And capable

She is her own queen

And she will prove it

You can take your hands back

No one wants more boys dead

We’re not your dolls

We’re not your dolls

Life’s not a moneybag

Blood’s on your God’s head

You can’t steal our souls

You can’t steal our souls

My beautiful sister

You are so strong

Brave and the only one

The crown is yours

My beautiful sister

You are so strong

Brave and the only one

The crown is yours

My sister’s crown

Don’t take it down

Give me your hand, don’t be afraid

Come swim with your sisters

There’s no place for hate in our sea

God forbid

Don’t be sad

Hop trop these girls ain’t here for you nonstop

Remember we’re sisters till the end

You can take your hands back

No one wants more boys dead

We’re not your dolls

We’re not your dolls

Life’s not a moneybag

Blood’s on your God’s head

You can’t steal our souls

You can’t steal our souls

My beautiful sister

You are so strong

Brave and the only one

The crown is yours

My beautiful sister

You are so strong

Brave and the only one

The crown is yours

My sister’s crown

Don’t take it down

My sister’s crown

Don’t take it down

All the sisters of the world

Come together with a prayer

Choose love over power

My beautiful sister

You are so strong

Brave and the only one

The crown is yours

My beautiful sister

You are so strong

Brave and the only one

The crown is yours

My beautiful sister

You are so strong

Brave and the only one

The crown is yours

My beautiful sister

You are so strong

Brave and the only one

The crown is yours

My beautiful sister

You are so strong

Brave and the only one

The crown is yours

My beautiful sister

You are so strong

Brave and the only one

The crown is yours

In our hearts, we are with you

We ѕtаnd for you.

