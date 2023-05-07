Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Power” di Diljá (Islanda)

“Power” di Diljá è il brano che rappresenterà l’Islanda all’Eurovision 2023 dopo il trionfo al Söngvakeppnin, l’ormai storica selezione dell’Islanda all’Eurovision. Diljá (classe 2001) è una giovane artista islandese divenuta famosa in patria successivamente alla partecipazione all’Ísland Got Talent nel 2015.

“Power” è un brano pop che parla della fuga da una relazione tossica con un’altra persona. Diljá si esibirà durante la seconda semifinale di giovedì 11 maggio quando l’Italia non avrà il diritto di voto.

Il testo di “Power”

Testo e musica: Pálmi Ragnar Ásgeirsson, Diljá Pétursdóttir

Etichetta: Rok

Lingua originale: inglese

I’m ready to let you go

Won’t hold you back no more

And go on spread your wings and fly away

Been carrying you way too long

Like an obsession

I thought you were a living part of me

But I got my power in my hand

You hold no power over me

And I’ll take my flowers while I can

So let the love shower over me (Shower over)

Ho-oh, ah-ah-ah-ah

You hold no p-p-p-power over me

Ho-oh-oh, ah-ah-ah-oh-oh

You hold no p-p-p-power over me

I’m not doing this dance again

So goodbye old friend

And tired of finding meaning in the dark

I’m releasing all of you

In gratitude

Replacing you with light that fills my heart.

Tutti i testi dei brani in gara in questa edizione dell’Eurovision Song Contest sono raggruppati qui.