Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Power” di Diljá (Islanda)
“Power” di Diljá è il brano che rappresenterà l’Islanda all’Eurovision 2023 dopo il trionfo al Söngvakeppnin, l’ormai storica selezione dell’Islanda all’Eurovision. Diljá (classe 2001) è una giovane artista islandese divenuta famosa in patria successivamente alla partecipazione all’Ísland Got Talent nel 2015.
“Power” è un brano pop che parla della fuga da una relazione tossica con un’altra persona. Diljá si esibirà durante la seconda semifinale di giovedì 11 maggio quando l’Italia non avrà il diritto di voto.
Il testo di “Power”
Testo e musica: Pálmi Ragnar Ásgeirsson, Diljá Pétursdóttir
Etichetta: Rok
Lingua originale: inglese
I’m ready to let you go
Won’t hold you back no more
And go on spread your wings and fly away
Been carrying you way too long
Like an obsession
I thought you were a living part of me
But I got my power in my hand
You hold no power over me
And I’ll take my flowers while I can
So let the love shower over me (Shower over)
Ho-oh, ah-ah-ah-ah
You hold no p-p-p-power over me
Ho-oh-oh, ah-ah-ah-oh-oh
You hold no p-p-p-power over me
I’m not doing this dance again
So goodbye old friend
And tired of finding meaning in the dark
I’m releasing all of you
In gratitude
Replacing you with light that fills my heart.
