Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Promise” dei Voyager (Australia)

Saranno i Voyager con il brano “Promise” a rappresentare l’Australia all’Eurovision 2023 che si terrà a Liverpool dal 9 al 13 maggio. I Voyager sono attivi nel panorama musicale dal 1999 e saranno la prima band a rappresentare il Paese nella storia delll’Eurovision Song Contest.

Gli stessi componenti del gruppo sono anche gli autori del brano, con cui difenderanno i colori dell’Australia a suon di rock. I cinque membri sono Danny Estrin (voce), Simone Dow (chitarra), Scott Kay (chitarra), Alex Canion (basso) e Ashley Doodkorte (batteria).

Il testo di “Promise”

Testo e musica: Alex Canion, Ashley Doodkorte, Danny Estrin, Scott Kay, Simone Dow

Etichetta: Season of Mist

Lingua originale: Inglese

Have you ever done anything like this before?

Have you ever done anything like this before?

If you’ve never done anything like this before

Then you haven’t been alive

Have you ever shut all the open doors

Have you ever just walked on out on your own

Have you ever just lost your mind when you try to unwind

Or are you coming right back for more?

I’m here tonight

Promise me you’ll hold me till I die

I’m by your side

Promise me it’s gonna

Promise me it’s gonna be alright

Ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh-oh-oh

Promise me it’s gonna be alright

Ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh-oh-oh

Promise me it’s gonna be alright

Have you ever been alone too much

Have you ever prayed for human touch

Have you ever just lost a little part of you

To find a little something new?

Cross my heart

Till the sky turns red in the sunrise

Since you told me everything’s alright

Ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh-oh-oh

Since you told me everything’s alright

Ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh-oh-oh

Promise me it’s gonna be alright

I’m here tonight

Promise me you’ll hold me till I die

I’m by your side

Promise me it’s gonna

Promise me it’s gonna

Promise me it’s gonna be alright

Alright

(Cross my heart

Till the sky turns red in the sunrise)

Promise me it’ѕ gonna be alright

(Be аlright!)

Alright

Tutti i testi dei brani in gara in questa edizione dell’Eurovision Song Contest sono raggruppati qui.