Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Promise” dei Voyager (Australia)
Saranno i Voyager con il brano “Promise” a rappresentare l’Australia all’Eurovision 2023 che si terrà a Liverpool dal 9 al 13 maggio. I Voyager sono attivi nel panorama musicale dal 1999 e saranno la prima band a rappresentare il Paese nella storia delll’Eurovision Song Contest.
Gli stessi componenti del gruppo sono anche gli autori del brano, con cui difenderanno i colori dell’Australia a suon di rock. I cinque membri sono Danny Estrin (voce), Simone Dow (chitarra), Scott Kay (chitarra), Alex Canion (basso) e Ashley Doodkorte (batteria).
Il testo di “Promise”
Testo e musica: Alex Canion, Ashley Doodkorte, Danny Estrin, Scott Kay, Simone Dow
Etichetta: Season of Mist
Lingua originale: Inglese
Have you ever done anything like this before?
If you’ve never done anything like this before
Then you haven’t been alive
Have you ever shut all the open doors
Have you ever just walked on out on your own
Have you ever just lost your mind when you try to unwind
Or are you coming right back for more?
I’m here tonight
Promise me you’ll hold me till I die
I’m by your side
Promise me it’s gonna
Promise me it’s gonna be alright
Ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh-oh-oh
Promise me it’s gonna be alright
Ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh-oh-oh
Promise me it’s gonna be alright
Have you ever been alone too much
Have you ever prayed for human touch
Have you ever just lost a little part of you
To find a little something new?
Cross my heart
Till the sky turns red in the sunrise
Since you told me everything’s alright
Ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh-oh-oh
Since you told me everything’s alright
Ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh-oh-oh
Promise me it’s gonna be alright
I’m here tonight
Promise me you’ll hold me till I die
I’m by your side
Promise me it’s gonna
Promise me it’s gonna
Promise me it’s gonna be alright
Alright
(Cross my heart
Till the sky turns red in the sunrise)
Promise me it’ѕ gonna be alright
(Be аlright!)
Alright
