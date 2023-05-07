Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Soarele şi Luna” di Pasha Parfeni (Moldavia)

Non c’è due senza tre e dunque per il terzo anno consecutivo la Moldavia all’Eurovision 2023 schiera in campo un cantante che ha già partecipato alla rassegna, ovvero Pasha Parfeni, che proporrà a Liverpool il brano in rumeno “Soarele şi Luna”.

Per lui già un’esperienza all’Eurovision nel 2012, in cui giunse undicesimo con il brano dal sapore balcanico “Lăutar”, ed un’altra esperienza dietro le quinte l’anno dopo, in cui curò sia il brano che l’esibizione di Aliona Moon, anche lei undicesima a Malmö.

Curiosamente è stato anche il fondatore dei Sunstroke Project, l’iconico gruppo moldavo dell’Epic Sax Guy e che ha regalato ad oggi il miglior risultato moldavo di sempre (terzo posto nel 2017). Si è qualificato per l’Eurovision 2023 vincendo la selezione nazionale, in cui per ironia della sorte gareggiavano sia i Sunstroke Project che Aliona Moon, rispettivamente secondi e terza.

Il testo narra di un lungo rituale di matrimonio, in cui il promesso sposo promette alla sua sposa un matrimonio sotto le stelle ed un anello con una pietra rara, con il sole e la luna che veglieranno al di sopra del matrimonio. In una doppia lettura, c’è un messaggio politico: gli sposi sono infatti da una parte e dall’altra del fiume Nistro: è un riferimento alla repubblica separatista di Transnistria, di lingua e cultura russa, ufficialmente territorio moldavo. Unificazione e non separazione.

Per la prima volta in assoluto, sia Romania che Moldavia canteranno in lingua, dunque è la prima volta che un’edizione dell’Eurovision avrà due brani in rumeno.

All’Eurovision 2023 la Moldavia si esibirà nella prima semifinale in posizione 10, nella quale l’Italia avrà diritto di voto e dunque chi vorrà potrà votare e sostenere Pasha Parfeni affinché passi in finale.

Il testo di “Soarele şi Luna”

Testo e musica: Andrei Vulpe, Pasha Parfeni, Iulia Parfeni

Etichetta: Lautar Music Lab (Moldavia)

Lingua originale: rumeno

Codrule cu frunză deasă

Cred că mi-am găsit mireasă

(Așa, așa, așa…)

Nistrule cu apă lină

M-am pierdut și ea-i de vină

(Așa, așa, așa…)

I-am cântat eu doine multe

Pân-a vrut să mă sărute ea

(Așa, așa, așa…)

Păi, am cântat-o, am dansat-o

În tot felul răsfățat-o

(Așa, așa, așa…)

Soarele, Soarele

Soarele și Luna

Ne-or ține, ne-or ține

Ne-or ține cununa

Soarele, Soarele

Soarele și Luna

Ne-or ține, ne-or ține

Ne-or ține cununa

Soarele, Soarele

Soarele și Luna

Ne-or ține, ne-or ține

Ne-or ține cununa

Soarele, Soarele

Soarele și Luna

Ne-or ține, ne-or ține

Ne-or ține cununa

I-am promis miresei mele

Nuntă sub un cer cu stele

(Așa, așa, așa…)

I-am dat în a șaptea seară

Un inel cu piatră rară

(Așa, așa, așa…)

Soarele și Luna

Ne-or ține cununa

Soarele, Soarele

Soarele și Luna

Ne-or ține, ne-or ține

Ne-or ține cununa

I-am promis miresei mele

Nuntă sub un cer cu stele

I-am dat în a șaptea seară

I-am dat în a șaptea ѕeară

Un inel cu piatră rară

Soarele și Luna

(Soarele și Luna)

Ne-or ține cununa

(Ne-or ține cununa)

Soarele, Soarele

Soarele și Luna

Ne-or ține, ne-or ține

(Ne-or ține cununa)

Soarele, Soarele

Soarele și Luna

Ne-or ține, ne-or ține

Ne-or ține cununa

Soarele, Soarele

Soarele și Luna

Ne-or ține, ne-or ține

Ne-or ține cununа

La traduzione in inglese

Dense leaf forest

I think I’ve found my bride

(Like this, like this, like this…)

River Nistru with pristine water

I got lost, and it’s only her fault

(Like this, like this, like this…)

I sang her so many songs

Until she wanted to kiss me

(Like this, like this, like this…)

I sang to her, I danced with her

I pampered her in all sorts of ways

(Like this, like this, like this…)

The Sun, the Sun

The Sun and the Moon

Will hold, will hold

Will hold our wedding crown

The Sun, the Sun

The Sun and the Moon

Will hold, will hold

Will hold our wedding crown

The Sun, the Sun

The Sun and the Moon

Will hold, will hold

Will hold our wedding crown

The Sun, the Sun

The Sun and the Moon

Will hold, will hold

Will hold our wedding crown

I promised my bride

A wedding under a starry sky

(Like this, like this, like this…)

I gave her on the seventh evening

A ring with a precious stone

(Like this, like this, like this…)

The Sun and the Moon

Will hold our wedding crown

The Sun, the Sun

The Sun and the Moon

Will hold, will hold

Will hold our wedding crown

I promised my bride

A wedding under a starry sky

I gave her on the seventh evening

I gave her on the seventh evening

A ring with a precious ѕtone

The Sun and the Moon

Will hold our wedding crown

The Sun, the Sun

The Sun and the Moon

Will hold, will hold

(Will hold our wedding crown)

The Sun and the Moon

(The Sun and the Moon)

Will hold our wedding crown

(Will hold our wedding crown)

The Sun, the Sun

The Sun аnd the Moon

Will hold, will hold

Will hold our wedding crown.

Tutti i testi dei brani in gara in questa edizione dell’Eurovision Song Contest sono raggruppati qui.