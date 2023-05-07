Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Stay” di Monika Linkytė (Lituania)
“Stay” di Monika Linkytė è il brano che rappresenterà la Lituania all’Eurovision 2023 dopo la vittoria alla quarta edizione del Pabandom iš naujo!, la nuova selezione della Lituania per l’Eurovision.
Monika Linkytė non è un volto nuovo ai fan eurovisivi: nel 2015, infatti, dopo il sesto tentativo consecutivo a Eurovizijos atranka, la selezione della Lituania del tempo, è riuscita a vincere la competizione con Vaidas Baumila ottenendo il pass per l’Eurovision 2015 a Vienna.
“Stay” è un brano pop che parla del rapporto con il dolore e del processo di guarigione che ne consegue. “Čiūto tūto”, l’unica espressione in lingua lituana del brano, è una formula usata nei rituali antichi in Lituania ed invita a concentrarsi sul proprio io interiore.
Il testo di “Stay”
Testo e musica: Monika Linkytė, Krists Indrišonoks e Jānis Jačmenkins.
Etichetta: Creative Industries
Lingua originale: inglese/lituano
I’ve carried sadness with me
I hid it well since sixteen
And all the crying, all the fighting
It kept putting out the fire
That burned so bright within me
As I look back to all those years
To broken dreams disguising fear
Being someone that I’m really not
Just stay with me
My heart is bleeding
I need your healing
Wait for me
Well, it ain’t easy
To love someone like me
Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto
Finally my heart is beating
Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto
Finally my heart is beating
I took it all on myself
I asked for nobody’s help
Had to taste it and embrace it
All the bitterness of failure
To find myself within me
Just stay with me
My heart is bleeding
I need your healing
Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto
Finally my heart is beating
Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto
Finally my heart is beating
Just stаy
Just stay
Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto.
