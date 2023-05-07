Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Stay” di Monika Linkytė (Lituania)

“Stay” di Monika Linkytė è il brano che rappresenterà la Lituania all’Eurovision 2023 dopo la vittoria alla quarta edizione del Pabandom iš naujo!, la nuova selezione della Lituania per l’Eurovision.

Monika Linkytė non è un volto nuovo ai fan eurovisivi: nel 2015, infatti, dopo il sesto tentativo consecutivo a Eurovizijos atranka, la selezione della Lituania del tempo, è riuscita a vincere la competizione con Vaidas Baumila ottenendo il pass per l’Eurovision 2015 a Vienna.

“Stay” è un brano pop che parla del rapporto con il dolore e del processo di guarigione che ne consegue. “Čiūto tūto”, l’unica espressione in lingua lituana del brano, è una formula usata nei rituali antichi in Lituania ed invita a concentrarsi sul proprio io interiore.

Il testo di “Stay”

Testo e musica: Monika Linkytė, Krists Indrišonoks e Jānis Jačmenkins.

Etichetta: Creative Industries

Lingua originale: inglese/lituano

I’ve carried sadness with me

I hid it well since sixteen

And all the crying, all the fighting

It kept putting out the fire

That burned so bright within me

As I look back to all those years

To broken dreams disguising fear

Being someone that I’m really not

Just stay with me

My heart is bleeding

I need your healing

Wait for me

Well, it ain’t easy

To love someone like me

Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto

Finally my heart is beating

Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto

Finally my heart is beating

I took it all on myself

I asked for nobody’s help

Had to taste it and embrace it

All the bitterness of failure

To find myself within me

Just stay with me

My heart is bleeding

I need your healing

Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto

Finally my heart is beating

Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto

Finally my heart is beating

Just stаy

Just stay

Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto.

