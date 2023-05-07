Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Tattoo” di Loreen (Svezia)
È tra le super favorite alla vittoria dell’Eurovision 2013, parliamo di Loreen con il brano “Tattoo”, con cui rappresenterà la Svezia a Liverpool (all’interno della Liverpool Arena).
Loreen, al secolo Lorine Zineb Nora Talhaoui (Stoccolma, 16.10.1983), nata da famiglia di origine berbera marocchina, deve la sua fama alla vittoria all’Eurovision 2012 con un brano, “Euphoria”, che è tutt’oggi quello di maggior successo nella storia recente del concorso.
Torna dunque in gara dopo 11 anni dalla sua precedente partecipazione (un po’ come successo anche al nostro Mengoni, ma in questo caso dopo dieci anni), ed è considerata anche questa volta tra le papabili alla vittoria, ma bisognerà vedere se, come dice un famoso proverbio, entra Papa ed esce Cardinale.
Il testo di “Tattoo”
Testo e musica: Jimmy “Joker” Thörnfeldt, Jimmy Jansson, Loreen Talhaoui, Cazzi Opeia, Peter Boström e Thomas G:son
Etichetta: Universal Music Sweden
Lingua originale: Inglese
I don’t wanna go
But baby we both know
This is not our time
It’s time to say goodbye
Until we meet again
Cause this is not the end
It will come a day
When we will find our way
Violins playing and the angels crying
When the stars align then I’ll be there
No, I don’t care about them all
Cause all I want is to be loved
And all I care about is you
You stuck on me like a tattoo
No, I don’t care about the pain
I’ll walk through fire and through rain
Just to get closer to you
You stuck on me like a tattoo
I’m letting my hair down
I’m taking it cool
you got my heart in your hand
Don’t lose it my friend
It’s all that I got
And now violins playing and the angels crying
when the stars align then I’ll be there
No, I don’t care about them all
Cause all I want is to be loved
And all I care about is you
You stuck on me like a tattoo
No, I don’t care about the pain
I’ll walk through fire and through rain
Just to get closer to you
You stuck on me like a tattoo
Oh, I don’t care about them all
Cause all I want is to be loved
And all I care about is you
You stuck on me like a tattoo
I don’t care about the pain
I’ll walk through fire and through rain
Just to get closer to you
You stuck on me like a tattoo
All I care about is love
Oh oh oh
All I care about is love
You stuck on me like a tattoo.
