Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Tattoo” di Loreen (Svezia)

È tra le super favorite alla vittoria dell’Eurovision 2013, parliamo di Loreen con il brano “Tattoo”, con cui rappresenterà la Svezia a Liverpool (all’interno della Liverpool Arena).

Loreen, al secolo Lorine Zineb Nora Talhaoui (Stoccolma, 16.10.1983), nata da famiglia di origine berbera marocchina, deve la sua fama alla vittoria all’Eurovision 2012 con un brano, “Euphoria”, che è tutt’oggi quello di maggior successo nella storia recente del concorso.

Torna dunque in gara dopo 11 anni dalla sua precedente partecipazione (un po’ come successo anche al nostro Mengoni, ma in questo caso dopo dieci anni), ed è considerata anche questa volta tra le papabili alla vittoria, ma bisognerà vedere se, come dice un famoso proverbio, entra Papa ed esce Cardinale.

Il testo di “Tattoo”

Testo e musica: Jimmy “Joker” Thörnfeldt, Jimmy Jansson, Loreen Talhaoui, Cazzi Opeia, Peter Boström e Thomas G:son

Etichetta: Universal Music Sweden

Lingua originale: Inglese

I don’t wanna go

But baby we both know

This is not our time

It’s time to say goodbye

Until we meet again

Cause this is not the end

It will come a day

When we will find our way

Violins playing and the angels crying

When the stars align then I’ll be there

No, I don’t care about them all

Cause all I want is to be loved

And all I care about is you

You stuck on me like a tattoo

No, I don’t care about the pain

I’ll walk through fire and through rain

Just to get closer to you

You stuck on me like a tattoo

I’m letting my hair down

I’m taking it cool

you got my heart in your hand

Don’t lose it my friend

It’s all that I got

And now violins playing and the angels crying

when the stars align then I’ll be there

No, I don’t care about them all

Cause all I want is to be loved

And all I care about is you

You stuck on me like a tattoo

No, I don’t care about the pain

I’ll walk through fire and through rain

Just to get closer to you

You stuck on me like a tattoo

Oh, I don’t care about them all

Cause all I want is to be loved

And all I care about is you

You stuck on me like a tattoo

I don’t care about the pain

I’ll walk through fire and through rain

Just to get closer to you

You stuck on me like a tattoo

All I care about is love

Oh oh oh

All I care about is love

You stuck on me like a tattoo.

