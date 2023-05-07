Eurovision 2023: il testo di “We Are One” dei Wild Youth (Irlanda)

L’Irlanda si presenta in gara all’Eurovision 2023 con “We Are One”, brano scritto dalla band indie rock Wild Youth. Dopo la vittoria a Eurosong, la selezione nazionale andata in scena in una puntata speciale del “The Late Late Show”, la band di Dublino ha dunque l’opportunità di rappresentare il proprio Paese sul palco della Liverpool Arena.

Il brano, scritto da Ed Porter e Conor O’Donohoe, rispettivamente chitarrista e tastierista della band, insieme al paroliere svedese Jörgen Elofsson, è ispirato proprio al senso del concorso musicale eurovisivo: unire Paesi e popoli diversi attraverso la musica.

L’obiettivo dei Wild Youth è proprio quello di lanciare un messaggio di pace e unità perché “Potremmo essere diversi, ma sotto il sole al tramonto questa notte siamo una cosa sola”.

Curiosamente “We are one”, titolo del brano dei Wild Youth, è stato anche lo slogan dell’Eurovision Song Contest 2013, vinto da Emmelie De Forest per la Danimarca con “Only Teardrops”. Quell’anno a rappresentare l’Italia ci fu, per la prima volta, Marco Mengoni con “L’Essenziale”.

Testo e musica: Conor O’Donohoe, Ed Porter, Jörgen Elofsson

Etichetta: Imperfectly Perfect

Lingua originale: Inglese

We take our first breath and then we exhaleThen we give it all we got until we failWe get back up again we take a look aroundOh life can be a long road but at least we’re not aloneWe might be different, we might be uniqueYou might be a leader I might be a freakAnd we might be different but under the falling SunTonight…

We are one!

We are one!

When we rise, we rise like the Sun

When we go down, we go down

We go down, we go down

We keep on fighting, turning every stone

And life can be a long road, at least we’re not alone

We might be different, we might be unique

You might be a leader, I might be a freak

And we might be different but under the falling Sun

Tonight…

We are one!

We are one!

When we rise, we rise like the Sun

When we go down, we go down

We go down, we are one

We might be different, we might be unique (we are one)

You might be a leader I might be a freak (we are one)

When we rise, we rise like a sun

When we go down, we go down, we go down, we go…

We are one!

We might be different, we might be unique

You might be a leader I might be a freak

And we might be different but under the falling Sun

Tonight…

We are one!

