Eurovision 2023: il testo di “We Are One” dei Wild Youth (Irlanda)
L’Irlanda si presenta in gara all’Eurovision 2023 con “We Are One”, brano scritto dalla band indie rock Wild Youth. Dopo la vittoria a Eurosong, la selezione nazionale andata in scena in una puntata speciale del “The Late Late Show”, la band di Dublino ha dunque l’opportunità di rappresentare il proprio Paese sul palco della Liverpool Arena.
Il brano, scritto da Ed Porter e Conor O’Donohoe, rispettivamente chitarrista e tastierista della band, insieme al paroliere svedese Jörgen Elofsson, è ispirato proprio al senso del concorso musicale eurovisivo: unire Paesi e popoli diversi attraverso la musica.
L’obiettivo dei Wild Youth è proprio quello di lanciare un messaggio di pace e unità perché “Potremmo essere diversi, ma sotto il sole al tramonto questa notte siamo una cosa sola”.
Curiosamente “We are one”, titolo del brano dei Wild Youth, è stato anche lo slogan dell’Eurovision Song Contest 2013, vinto da Emmelie De Forest per la Danimarca con “Only Teardrops”. Quell’anno a rappresentare l’Italia ci fu, per la prima volta, Marco Mengoni con “L’Essenziale”.
Il testo di “We Are One”
Testo e musica: Conor O’Donohoe, Ed Porter, Jörgen Elofsson
Etichetta: Imperfectly Perfect
Lingua originale: Inglese
Then we give it all we got until we fail
We get back up again we take a look around
Oh life can be a long road but at least we’re not aloneWe might be different, we might be unique
You might be a leader I might be a freak
And we might be different but under the falling Sun
Tonight…
We are one!
We are one!
When we rise, we rise like the Sun
When we go down, we go down
We go down, we go down
We keep on fighting, turning every stone
And life can be a long road, at least we’re not alone
We might be different, we might be unique
You might be a leader, I might be a freak
And we might be different but under the falling Sun
Tonight…
We are one!
We are one!
When we rise, we rise like the Sun
When we go down, we go down
We go down, we are one
We might be different, we might be unique (we are one)
You might be a leader I might be a freak (we are one)
When we rise, we rise like a sun
When we go down, we go down, we go down, we go…
We are one!
We might be different, we might be unique
You might be a leader I might be a freak
And we might be different but under the falling Sun
Tonight…
We are one!
