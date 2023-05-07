Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Tell Me More” dei TuralTuranX (Azerbaigian)

Con il brano “Tell Me More”, saranno i TuralTuranX a rappresentare l’Azerbaigian all’Eurovision 2023 di Liverpool (9, 11 e 13 maggio). I due gemelli Tural e Turan Baghmanov sono stati selezionati internamente dalla tv azera per rappresentare lo Stato caucasico all’Eurovision 2023.

Il testo di “Tell Me More”

Testo: Nihad Aliyev, Tunar Taghiyev, Tural Baghmanov, Turan Baghmanov

Musica: Nihad Aliyev, Tunar Tagiyev

Etichetta: BEAT Music

Lingua: Inglese

Your call has been forwarded to an automatic voice message system

Please record your message

Ah, I don’t know where you are

Or what you’re up to

I kinda miss you girl right now

You know, the old days and stuff?

I want you to be here, with me

Just call me back when you get this message okay?

Tell me more about me, you, us

Tell me you love me, baby

More than I trust

And I just want to know:

How do you feel about us

Right now?

I don’t know if I’m someone or someone is me

I’m running from the fate and I’m giving up my dream

I’m carrying all the pain

And the sorrow that’s in vain

All the games you think I play

Are my ways of staying sane

I shout it from the hills up high

I’ve nothing – only tears to cry

If I ever learn again to feel the way I did

I’ll die from the emotions that I kept down for years, baby

Tell me more about me, you, us

Tell me you love me, baby

More than I trust

And I just want to know:

How do you feel about us

Right now?

I want to buy a land a thousand miles away

From the city that I’ve never even chosen

I think the reason why is all because of people

Who treat you like a fool and make you wonder for the reason

Now is the time I am passing by the streets

And the places that we used to go to

We thought we’d be back pretty soon but never did

And distance between you and me gets so damn more

Let me tell you one thing, baby

It may change your all thoughts about us

And you won’t need to worry again, too

So, let me tell you if you’re ready

Hear me out, baby: let’s go crazy

I have something that you’re looking for

And that is love

Love

Love

Tell me more about me, you, us

Tell me you love me, baby

More than I trust

And I just want to know:

How do you feel аbout uѕ

Right now?

Tutti i testi dei brani in gara in questa edizione dell’Eurovision Song Contest sono raggruppati qui.