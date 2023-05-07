Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Tell Me More” dei TuralTuranX (Azerbaigian)
Con il brano “Tell Me More”, saranno i TuralTuranX a rappresentare l’Azerbaigian all’Eurovision 2023 di Liverpool (9, 11 e 13 maggio). I due gemelli Tural e Turan Baghmanov sono stati selezionati internamente dalla tv azera per rappresentare lo Stato caucasico all’Eurovision 2023.
Il testo di “Tell Me More”
Testo: Nihad Aliyev, Tunar Taghiyev, Tural Baghmanov, Turan Baghmanov
Musica: Nihad Aliyev, Tunar Tagiyev
Etichetta: BEAT Music
Lingua: Inglese
Your call has been forwarded to an automatic voice message system
Please record your message
Ah, I don’t know where you are
Or what you’re up to
I kinda miss you girl right now
You know, the old days and stuff?
I want you to be here, with me
Just call me back when you get this message okay?
Tell me more about me, you, us
Tell me you love me, baby
More than I trust
And I just want to know:
How do you feel about us
Right now?
I don’t know if I’m someone or someone is me
I’m running from the fate and I’m giving up my dream
I’m carrying all the pain
And the sorrow that’s in vain
All the games you think I play
Are my ways of staying sane
I shout it from the hills up high
I’ve nothing – only tears to cry
If I ever learn again to feel the way I did
I’ll die from the emotions that I kept down for years, baby
Tell me more about me, you, us
Tell me you love me, baby
More than I trust
And I just want to know:
How do you feel about us
Right now?
I want to buy a land a thousand miles away
From the city that I’ve never even chosen
I think the reason why is all because of people
Who treat you like a fool and make you wonder for the reason
Now is the time I am passing by the streets
And the places that we used to go to
We thought we’d be back pretty soon but never did
And distance between you and me gets so damn more
Let me tell you one thing, baby
It may change your all thoughts about us
And you won’t need to worry again, too
So, let me tell you if you’re ready
Hear me out, baby: let’s go crazy
I have something that you’re looking for
And that is love
Love
Love
Tell me more about me, you, us
Tell me you love me, baby
More than I trust
And I just want to know:
How do you feel аbout uѕ
Right now?
