Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Bridges” di Alika (Estonia)

L’Estonia porta in gara all’Eurovision 2023 “Bridges” di Alika, una dolcissima ballad che suona come un soliloquio. Un monologo interiore nato da un momento di depressione vissuto dall’artista che, dopo essersi chiusa in bagno in preda alle lacrime, si è lasciata andare al pianoforte componendo la melodia che poi ha fatto da base per questo brano.

Alika, invitata a trasferire questa estrema tristezza in musica da Wouter Hardy, autore insieme a lei della musica e del testo, ha dunque composto questa canzone nel giro di tre ore suonando il pianoforte a casa di Hardy. Il messaggio che l’autrice vuole dare è quello di trovare un dialogo con se stessi e con gli altri, anche quando si avverte un soffocante senso di solitudine.

Pubblicato il 2 dicembre 2022, “Bridges” è il brano che ha permesso ad Alika di trionfare all’Eesti Laul 2023 staccando il biglietto per Liverpool. Alika Milova, che è autrice di testo e musica del brano insieme a Wouter Hardy e Nina Sampermans, è nata a Narva il 5 settembre 2002 da genitori russi.

L’Eurovision Song Contest 2023 sarà la prima esperienza su un palcoscenico di portata internazionale per la giovane cantautrice estone.

Testo e musica: Alika Milova, Wouter Hardy, Nina Sampermans (solo il testo)

Etichetta: Universal Music Oy

Lingua originale: Inglese

Now I’m heading homeTo solid groundRealised that all the lies I’ve told myself have diedBring me to the placeWhere I belongFilled with all the memories and dreams I have ignoredAaaa, Aaaa, AaaaThere is always timeTo get back on trackTearing down the wallsSlowly every stepNow I see myselfBuilding up a world of bridges

There is one more thing

You need to know

That I forgive myself for all the lies I said before

Now I see the road

Of leading lights

Showing me where I should go and what to leave behind

Aaaa Aaaa

There is always time

To get back on track

Tearing down the walls

Slowly every step

Now I see myself

Building up a world of bridges

You will find a way

To begin again

No more time to waste

Or to play pretend

Now I see myself

Building up a world of bridges

I remember all the things that I went through

All the lies and blurry lines and city lights I knew

Now I’m strong enough to see what lays inside

And I can feel it all

There is always time

To get back on track

Tearing down the walls

Slowly every step

Now I see myself

Building up a world of bridges

You will find a way

To begin again

No more time to waste

Or to play pretend

Now I see myself

Building up a world of bridges.

Tutti i testi dei brani in gara in questa edizione dell’Eurovision Song Contest sono raggruppati qui.