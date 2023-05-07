Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Bridges” di Alika (Estonia)
L’Estonia porta in gara all’Eurovision 2023 “Bridges” di Alika, una dolcissima ballad che suona come un soliloquio. Un monologo interiore nato da un momento di depressione vissuto dall’artista che, dopo essersi chiusa in bagno in preda alle lacrime, si è lasciata andare al pianoforte componendo la melodia che poi ha fatto da base per questo brano.
Alika, invitata a trasferire questa estrema tristezza in musica da Wouter Hardy, autore insieme a lei della musica e del testo, ha dunque composto questa canzone nel giro di tre ore suonando il pianoforte a casa di Hardy. Il messaggio che l’autrice vuole dare è quello di trovare un dialogo con se stessi e con gli altri, anche quando si avverte un soffocante senso di solitudine.
Pubblicato il 2 dicembre 2022, “Bridges” è il brano che ha permesso ad Alika di trionfare all’Eesti Laul 2023 staccando il biglietto per Liverpool. Alika Milova, che è autrice di testo e musica del brano insieme a Wouter Hardy e Nina Sampermans, è nata a Narva il 5 settembre 2002 da genitori russi.
L’Eurovision Song Contest 2023 sarà la prima esperienza su un palcoscenico di portata internazionale per la giovane cantautrice estone.
Il testo di “Bridges”
Testo e musica: Alika Milova, Wouter Hardy, Nina Sampermans (solo il testo)
Etichetta: Universal Music Oy
Lingua originale: Inglese
To solid ground
Realised that all the lies I’ve told myself have died
Bring me to the place
Where I belong
Filled with all the memories and dreams I have ignored
Aaaa, Aaaa, AaaaThere is always time
To get back on track
Tearing down the walls
Slowly every step
Now I see myself
Building up a world of bridges
There is one more thing
You need to know
That I forgive myself for all the lies I said before
Now I see the road
Of leading lights
Showing me where I should go and what to leave behind
Aaaa Aaaa
There is always time
To get back on track
Tearing down the walls
Slowly every step
Now I see myself
Building up a world of bridges
You will find a way
To begin again
No more time to waste
Or to play pretend
Now I see myself
Building up a world of bridges
I remember all the things that I went through
All the lies and blurry lines and city lights I knew
Now I’m strong enough to see what lays inside
And I can feel it all
There is always time
To get back on track
Tearing down the walls
Slowly every step
Now I see myself
Building up a world of bridges
You will find a way
To begin again
No more time to waste
Or to play pretend
Now I see myself
Building up a world of bridges.
Tutti i testi dei brani in gara in questa edizione dell’Eurovision Song Contest sono raggruppati qui.