Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Ai coração” di Mimicat (Portogallo)

Oh heart that won’t let me be

You won’t give me peace, you leave me unfit!

My head and throat are circling around

That won’t undo itself, and yet you feel no sympathy!

I feel dizzy, and every day worse

I don’t know things that I used to know!

My pulse is racing like mad

I feel crazy, totally senile!

My chest is burning, my mouth is dry, what’s happening to me?

What to do love, I can´t do it like this!

Because I don´t even feel like myself,

Oh heart, oh heart

Tell me if you are mine?

Hours go by and I can’t sleep,

I hear the owls and my neighbours too!

My mind is gone, and it got lost in there,

Somebody please snap me out of this!

The Doctor says there’s nothing to be done,

“Lost cause”, I saw him writing!

I’m lost in another dimension,

I am now a huge mess!

My chest is burning, my mouth is dry, what’s happening to me?

What to do Love, I can´t do it like this!

Because I don´t even feel like myself,

Oh heart, oh heart, oh heart

Tell me if you are mine?

My chest is burning, my mouth is dry, what’s happening to me?

What to do Love, I can´t do it like this!

Because I don´t even feel like myself,

Oh heart, oh heart, oh heart, oh heart…

Tell me if you are mine?

