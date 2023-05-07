Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Like an animal” dei Piqued Jacks (San Marino)

Sono partiti dalla provincia di Pistoia, hanno iniziato a girare l’Europa e grazie alla vittoria a “Una voce per San Marino” hanno staccato il pass per il palco più importante del continente: sono i Piqued Jacks e rappresenteranno il Titano all’Eurovision 2023 con “Like an animal”.

Il gruppo toscano canta da sempre in lingua inglese – “Like an animal” non fa eccezione – e grazie anche a questa peculiarità hanno sovvertito i pronostici del concorso canoro di San Marino, mettendosi alle spalle lo scorso febbraio nomi di rilievo come Le Deva e Eiffel 65.

Come raccontatoci dal chitarrista della band, Marco “Majic-O” Sgaramella, il brano – un esempio di indie-rock contemporaneo – attraverso immagini “animalesche”, racconta la sensualità a 360 gradi (qui l’intervista integrale).

Dall’Italia non sarà possibile sostenerli fin da subito, dato che si giocheranno l’accesso alla finalissima di sabato 13 maggio nella seconda semifinale, giovedì 11, dove l’Italia non ha diritto di voto.

Il testo di “Like an animal”

Testo e musica: Andrea Lazzeretti, Francesco Bini, Marco Sgaramella e Tommaso Olivieri

Etichetta: BMG Music Italy

Lingua originale: Inglese

C’mon, baby, come and find me

I can smell you like an animal

Bring the party, Aphrodite, and I’ll tease you on the dancefloor

You have, you have snake eyes

And I get, I get butterflies

You have, you have snake eyes

With your hips, with your sexy look, you paralyse

And I get, I get butterflies

In my ears, in my stomach all the time

Come on baby, come and find me

I can smell you like an animal

Bring the party, Aphrodite, and I’ll chase you on the dance floor

Come on baby, come and find me

I can smell you like an animal

Bring the party, Aphrodite, and I’ll chase you on the dance floor

You have, you have a biting tongue

And it gets, it gets me so unstrung

You have, you have a biting tongue

To tie me up and deviate my inner thoughts

And it gets highly dangerous

Like a drug in my veins, you are poison

Come on baby, come and find me

I can smell you like an animal

Bring the party, Aphrodite, and I’ll chase you on the dance floor

Come on baby, come and find me

I can smell you like an animal

Bring the party, Aphrodite, and I’ll chase you on the dance floor

Come on baby (I can smell you like an animal)

Come on baby (I can smell you like an animal)

The way, she knows the way

The way to turn me on

The way, she knowѕ the way

The wаy to turn me on

Tutti i testi dei brani in gara in questa edizione dell’Eurovision Song Contest sono raggruppati qui.