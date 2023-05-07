Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Like an animal” dei Piqued Jacks (San Marino)
Sono partiti dalla provincia di Pistoia, hanno iniziato a girare l’Europa e grazie alla vittoria a “Una voce per San Marino” hanno staccato il pass per il palco più importante del continente: sono i Piqued Jacks e rappresenteranno il Titano all’Eurovision 2023 con “Like an animal”.
Il gruppo toscano canta da sempre in lingua inglese – “Like an animal” non fa eccezione – e grazie anche a questa peculiarità hanno sovvertito i pronostici del concorso canoro di San Marino, mettendosi alle spalle lo scorso febbraio nomi di rilievo come Le Deva e Eiffel 65.
Come raccontatoci dal chitarrista della band, Marco “Majic-O” Sgaramella, il brano – un esempio di indie-rock contemporaneo – attraverso immagini “animalesche”, racconta la sensualità a 360 gradi (qui l’intervista integrale).
Dall’Italia non sarà possibile sostenerli fin da subito, dato che si giocheranno l’accesso alla finalissima di sabato 13 maggio nella seconda semifinale, giovedì 11, dove l’Italia non ha diritto di voto.
Il testo di “Like an animal”
Testo e musica: Andrea Lazzeretti, Francesco Bini, Marco Sgaramella e Tommaso Olivieri
Etichetta: BMG Music Italy
Lingua originale: Inglese
C’mon, baby, come and find me
I can smell you like an animal
Bring the party, Aphrodite, and I’ll tease you on the dancefloor
You have, you have snake eyes
And I get, I get butterflies
You have, you have snake eyes
With your hips, with your sexy look, you paralyse
And I get, I get butterflies
In my ears, in my stomach all the time
Come on baby, come and find me
I can smell you like an animal
Bring the party, Aphrodite, and I’ll chase you on the dance floor
Come on baby, come and find me
I can smell you like an animal
Bring the party, Aphrodite, and I’ll chase you on the dance floor
You have, you have a biting tongue
And it gets, it gets me so unstrung
You have, you have a biting tongue
To tie me up and deviate my inner thoughts
And it gets highly dangerous
Like a drug in my veins, you are poison
Come on baby, come and find me
I can smell you like an animal
Bring the party, Aphrodite, and I’ll chase you on the dance floor
Come on baby, come and find me
I can smell you like an animal
Bring the party, Aphrodite, and I’ll chase you on the dance floor
Come on baby (I can smell you like an animal)
Come on baby (I can smell you like an animal)
The way, she knows the way
The way to turn me on
The way, she knowѕ the way
The wаy to turn me on
Tutti i testi dei brani in gara in questa edizione dell’Eurovision Song Contest sono raggruppati qui.