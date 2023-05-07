Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Queen of Kings” di Alessandra Mele (Norvegia)

Alessandra Mele, nata a Pietra Ligure (SV) e originaria di Cisano sul Neva (SV), con papà italiano e mamma norvegese, gareggerà all’Eurovision 2023 per la Norvegia con la sua “Queen of Kings“.

Ha vinto l’edizione 2023 del Melodi Grand Prix, il concorso con cui viene selezionato il rappresentante norvegese all’Eurovision Song Contest. Alessandra ha dichiarato che la donna protagonista del brano che porterà in gara è bisessuale.

Ricordiamo che chi seguirà la prima semifinale dell’Eurovision 2023 – martedi 9 maggio dalle 21 su Rai 2 – se vorrà, potrà sostenere la giovane savonese al televoto, facilitandole l’approdo nella finale di sabato 13 maggio. Qui la nostra intervista esclusiva.

Il testo di “Queen of Kings”

Testo e musica: Alessandra Mele, Henning Olerud, Linda Dale, Stanley Ferdinandez

Etichetta: Universal Music Norway

Lingua originale: Inglese

She, Queen of the kings, running so fast, beating the wind.

Nothing in this world can stop the spread of her wings

She, queen of the kings, broken her cage, threw out the keys.

She will be the warrior of north and southern seas

Got raven hair, it’s dark as night

Icy eyes, out of sight, out of sight

Her heart in spite, is warm and bright

Her smile awakes the northern light

Looking out, she calls! laidadadilaida!

Who will conquer all?

Her name is:

She, Queen of the kings, running so fast, beating the wind.

Nothing in this world can stop the spread of her wings

She, queen of the kings, broken her cage, threw out the keys.

She will be the warrior of north and southern seas

A firestone, forged in flames

Wildest card, run the game, run the game

Can’t stay the same, in this world of change

Don’t fear the pain, just break the chain!

Looking out, she calls! laidadadilaida!

Who will conquer all?

Her name is:

She, Queen of the kings, running so fast, beating the wind.

Nothing in this world can stop the spread of her wings

She, queen of the kings, broken her cage, threw out the keys.

She will be the warrior of north and southern seas.

Testo di Queen of Kings (Italian Version)

Lei Regina dei re

Veloce com’è

Il vento batte

Niente al mondo può

Fermar le sue ali perché

Lei

Regina dei re

Paura non ha

La gabbia rompe

Lei sarà guerriera

Della terra e del mare

Incantevole

Ti ipnotizzerà

Lei è bella come L’aurora

Nord-esotica

Paura non ne ha

Aspetta e ti sorprenderà

Disse cantando

Lailallaa

Io conquisterò

Il nome è lei

Regina dei re

Veloce com’è

Il vento batte

Niente al mondo può

Fermar le sue ali perché

Lei

Regina dei re

Paura non ha

La gabbia rompe

Lei sarà guerriera

Della terra e del mare

Una lacrima

Versata già

Non fermerà

L’amore che ha, l’amore che da

E guardala

Che abilità

Supererà ogni avversità

Disse cantando

Lailallaa

Io conquisterò

Il nome è lei

Regina dei re

Veloce com’è

Il vento batte

Niente al mondo può

Fermar le sue ali perché

Lei

Regina dei re

Paura non ha

La gabbia rompe

Lei sarà guerriera

Della terra e del mare

Il nome è lei

Regina dei re

Veloce com’è

Il vento batte

Niente al mondo può

Fermar le sue ali perché

Lei

Regina dei re

Paura non ha

La gabbia rompe

Lei sarà guerriera

Della terra e del mare.

Tutti i testi dei brani in gara in questa edizione dell’Eurovision Song Contest sono raggruppati qui.