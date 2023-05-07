Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Queen of Kings” di Alessandra Mele (Norvegia)
Alessandra Mele, nata a Pietra Ligure (SV) e originaria di Cisano sul Neva (SV), con papà italiano e mamma norvegese, gareggerà all’Eurovision 2023 per la Norvegia con la sua “Queen of Kings“.
Ha vinto l’edizione 2023 del Melodi Grand Prix, il concorso con cui viene selezionato il rappresentante norvegese all’Eurovision Song Contest. Alessandra ha dichiarato che la donna protagonista del brano che porterà in gara è bisessuale.
Ricordiamo che chi seguirà la prima semifinale dell’Eurovision 2023 – martedi 9 maggio dalle 21 su Rai 2 – se vorrà, potrà sostenere la giovane savonese al televoto, facilitandole l’approdo nella finale di sabato 13 maggio. Qui la nostra intervista esclusiva.
Il testo di “Queen of Kings”
Testo e musica: Alessandra Mele, Henning Olerud, Linda Dale, Stanley Ferdinandez
Etichetta: Universal Music Norway
Lingua originale: Inglese
She, Queen of the kings, running so fast, beating the wind.
Nothing in this world can stop the spread of her wings
She, queen of the kings, broken her cage, threw out the keys.
She will be the warrior of north and southern seas
Got raven hair, it’s dark as night
Icy eyes, out of sight, out of sight
Her heart in spite, is warm and bright
Her smile awakes the northern light
Looking out, she calls! laidadadilaida!
Who will conquer all?
Her name is:
She, Queen of the kings, running so fast, beating the wind.
Nothing in this world can stop the spread of her wings
She, queen of the kings, broken her cage, threw out the keys.
She will be the warrior of north and southern seas
A firestone, forged in flames
Wildest card, run the game, run the game
Can’t stay the same, in this world of change
Don’t fear the pain, just break the chain!
Looking out, she calls! laidadadilaida!
Who will conquer all?
Her name is:
She, Queen of the kings, running so fast, beating the wind.
Nothing in this world can stop the spread of her wings
She, queen of the kings, broken her cage, threw out the keys.
She will be the warrior of north and southern seas.
Testo di Queen of Kings (Italian Version)
Lei Regina dei re
Veloce com’è
Il vento batte
Niente al mondo può
Fermar le sue ali perché
Lei
Regina dei re
Paura non ha
La gabbia rompe
Lei sarà guerriera
Della terra e del mare
Incantevole
Ti ipnotizzerà
Lei è bella come L’aurora
Nord-esotica
Paura non ne ha
Aspetta e ti sorprenderà
Disse cantando
Lailallaa
Io conquisterò
Il nome è lei
Regina dei re
Veloce com’è
Il vento batte
Niente al mondo può
Fermar le sue ali perché
Lei
Regina dei re
Paura non ha
La gabbia rompe
Lei sarà guerriera
Della terra e del mare
Una lacrima
Versata già
Non fermerà
L’amore che ha, l’amore che da
E guardala
Che abilità
Supererà ogni avversità
Disse cantando
Lailallaa
Io conquisterò
Il nome è lei
Regina dei re
Veloce com’è
Il vento batte
Niente al mondo può
Fermar le sue ali perché
Lei
Regina dei re
Paura non ha
La gabbia rompe
Lei sarà guerriera
Della terra e del mare
Il nome è lei
Regina dei re
Veloce com’è
Il vento batte
Niente al mondo può
Fermar le sue ali perché
Lei
Regina dei re
Paura non ha
La gabbia rompe
Lei sarà guerriera
Della terra e del mare.
