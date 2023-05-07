Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Dance (Our own party)” dei The Busker (Malta)

Dopo la delusione dell’eliminazione di Emma Muscat in semifinale lo scorso anno, Malta si presenta all’Eurovision 2023 vogliosa di rivalsa con i The Busker.

Il trio ha vinto il MESC (Malta Eurovision Song Contest) dominando il voto del pubblico e rappresenterà l’isola del mediterraneo con “Dance (Our own party)”.

Il gruppo, composto da David Meilak (voce e basso), Sean Meachen (sassofono) e Jean Paul Borg (batteria), porta un brano dalle evidenti venature funk, che richiama con l’assolo di sax ad un altro celebre trio eurovisivo, i moldavi Sunstroke Project (ESC 2010 e 2017).

Tema di questa canzone è il desiderio di scappare da party monotoni e patinati per festeggiare insieme – per conto proprio – nel nome dell’amicizia e del vero divertimento.

Il testo di “Dance (Our own party)”

Testo: David Meilak

Musica: David Meilak, Jean Paul Borg, Matthew James Borg, Micheal Joe Cini e Sean Meachen

Etichetta: Autoprodotto

Lingua originale: Inglese

Wait now, can you speak up

It’s a little bit loud

I’m a little bit lost, oh

Fogged up

Might be the drinks

Or the social tease of anxiety

The tension

I’m getting

The faces I drew on

I can’t focus

Should’ve known this

When the tik gets toking I’m gone

I feel better

In my sweater

Got my stereo

I’ll play you songs you know

But hey, wait

What you say?

Do you want to dance?

Do you want to dance?

Do you want to dance?

Do you want to dance?

It’s on

Yeah, we go outside

Take the very first ride

Try to save our night

If you’re keen

I got some indoor shoes

I can offer you

Get you in the groove

The tension is lifting

Another moment would’ve been too much

This the real me

Our own Party

Our own Party

Our own Party

I feel better

In my sweater

GaGa Radio

Is this the song you know?

But hey, wait

What you say?

Do you want to dance?

Do you want to dance?

Do you want to dance?

Do you want to dance?

I feel better

In my sweater

GaGa Radio

Is this the song you know?

But hey

What you ѕay?

Do you want to dance?

Do you want to dance?

Do you want to dance?

Do you want to dance?

Do you want to dance?

Do you want to dаnce?

