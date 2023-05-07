Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Dance (Our own party)” dei The Busker (Malta)
Dopo la delusione dell’eliminazione di Emma Muscat in semifinale lo scorso anno, Malta si presenta all’Eurovision 2023 vogliosa di rivalsa con i The Busker.
Il trio ha vinto il MESC (Malta Eurovision Song Contest) dominando il voto del pubblico e rappresenterà l’isola del mediterraneo con “Dance (Our own party)”.
Il gruppo, composto da David Meilak (voce e basso), Sean Meachen (sassofono) e Jean Paul Borg (batteria), porta un brano dalle evidenti venature funk, che richiama con l’assolo di sax ad un altro celebre trio eurovisivo, i moldavi Sunstroke Project (ESC 2010 e 2017).
Tema di questa canzone è il desiderio di scappare da party monotoni e patinati per festeggiare insieme – per conto proprio – nel nome dell’amicizia e del vero divertimento.
Il testo di “Dance (Our own party)”
Testo: David Meilak
Musica: David Meilak, Jean Paul Borg, Matthew James Borg, Micheal Joe Cini e Sean Meachen
Etichetta: Autoprodotto
Lingua originale: Inglese
Wait now, can you speak up
It’s a little bit loud
I’m a little bit lost, oh
Fogged up
Might be the drinks
Or the social tease of anxiety
The tension
I’m getting
The faces I drew on
I can’t focus
Should’ve known this
When the tik gets toking I’m gone
I feel better
In my sweater
Got my stereo
I’ll play you songs you know
But hey, wait
What you say?
Do you want to dance?
Do you want to dance?
Do you want to dance?
Do you want to dance?
It’s on
Yeah, we go outside
Take the very first ride
Try to save our night
If you’re keen
I got some indoor shoes
I can offer you
Get you in the groove
The tension is lifting
Another moment would’ve been too much
This the real me
Our own Party
Our own Party
Our own Party
I feel better
In my sweater
GaGa Radio
Is this the song you know?
But hey, wait
What you say?
Do you want to dance?
Do you want to dance?
Do you want to dance?
Do you want to dance?
I feel better
In my sweater
GaGa Radio
Is this the song you know?
But hey
What you ѕay?
Do you want to dance?
Do you want to dance?
Do you want to dance?
Do you want to dance?
Do you want to dance?
Do you want to dаnce?
