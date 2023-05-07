Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Heart of steel” dei TVORCHI (Ucraina)

I TVORCHI si sono guadagnati il biglietto per l’Eurovision 2023 vincendo l’edizione più drammatica di sempre del Vidbir, svoltosi in un bunker a causa del conflitto tra la Russia e l’Ucraina in corso dal 2022.

Con “Heart of steel”, electropop sul valore del coraggio e della lotta per i propri ideali, hanno il compito di difendere il titolo conquistato lo scorso anno dalla Kalush Orchestra e, per il sopracitato motivo, non potranno farlo nella loro terra ma in Regno Unito.

Il duo, formato da Andrii Hutsuliak e Jimoh Augustus Kehinde (in arte Jeffery Kenny), è nato tra i banchi dell’università e da lì è diventato uno degli act musicali più popolari in Ucraina con 4 album all’attivo e diversi singoli che superano il milione di stream su Spotify.

La canzone rispetto a quella presentata al Vidbir ha subito alcune modifiche sia nell’arrangiamento che nel testo, con la riscrittura in lingua ucraina dell’ultimo pezzo della seconda strofa che ora tradotto si legge: “Despite the pain / I continue my fight / The world is on fire / And you act”. Un passaggio molto più esplicito riguardo alla guerra in corso nel paese rispetto al testo della prima versione.

Il testo di “Heart of steel”

Testo: Jimoh Augustus Kehinde

Musica: Andrii Hutsuliak

Etichetta: Best Music

Lingua originale: Inglese e ucraino

Sometimes gotta let it go

Sometimes gotta look away

Sometimes you just gotta know

When to stick your middle finger up in the air

I cannot explain

Tell you how I feel

Life is just a game

And I’m playing for the win

Don’t be scared to say just what you think

‘Cause no matter how bad, someone’s listening

Don’t care what you say

Don’t care how you feel

Get out of my way

‘Cause I got a heart of steel

Don’t care what you say

Or how you feel

Oh, I got a heart of steel

You just like to act a fool

Tryna get in my head like

When I turn on my headlights

I can see right through you

Tryna get a reaction

I just hit the action move

Nezvazhayuchy na bil’

Ya prodovzhuyu sviy biy

Svit palaye

A ty – diy

Don’t be scared to say just what you think

‘Cause no matter how bad, someone’s listening

Don’t care what you say

Don’t care how you feel

Get out of my way

‘Cause I got a heart of steel

Don’t care what you say

Or how you feel

Oh, I got a heart of steel

Don’t care what you say

Or how you feel

Oh, I got a heart of steel

