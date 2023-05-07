Eurovision 2023: il testo di “Heart of steel” dei TVORCHI (Ucraina)
I TVORCHI si sono guadagnati il biglietto per l’Eurovision 2023 vincendo l’edizione più drammatica di sempre del Vidbir, svoltosi in un bunker a causa del conflitto tra la Russia e l’Ucraina in corso dal 2022.
Con “Heart of steel”, electropop sul valore del coraggio e della lotta per i propri ideali, hanno il compito di difendere il titolo conquistato lo scorso anno dalla Kalush Orchestra e, per il sopracitato motivo, non potranno farlo nella loro terra ma in Regno Unito.
Il duo, formato da Andrii Hutsuliak e Jimoh Augustus Kehinde (in arte Jeffery Kenny), è nato tra i banchi dell’università e da lì è diventato uno degli act musicali più popolari in Ucraina con 4 album all’attivo e diversi singoli che superano il milione di stream su Spotify.
La canzone rispetto a quella presentata al Vidbir ha subito alcune modifiche sia nell’arrangiamento che nel testo, con la riscrittura in lingua ucraina dell’ultimo pezzo della seconda strofa che ora tradotto si legge: “Despite the pain / I continue my fight / The world is on fire / And you act”. Un passaggio molto più esplicito riguardo alla guerra in corso nel paese rispetto al testo della prima versione.
Il testo di “Heart of steel”
Testo: Jimoh Augustus Kehinde
Musica: Andrii Hutsuliak
Etichetta: Best Music
Lingua originale: Inglese e ucraino
Sometimes gotta let it go
Sometimes gotta look away
Sometimes you just gotta know
When to stick your middle finger up in the air
I cannot explain
Tell you how I feel
Life is just a game
And I’m playing for the win
Don’t be scared to say just what you think
‘Cause no matter how bad, someone’s listening
Don’t care what you say
Don’t care how you feel
Get out of my way
‘Cause I got a heart of steel
Don’t care what you say
Or how you feel
Oh, I got a heart of steel
You just like to act a fool
Tryna get in my head like
When I turn on my headlights
I can see right through you
Tryna get a reaction
I just hit the action move
Nezvazhayuchy na bil’
Ya prodovzhuyu sviy biy
Svit palaye
A ty – diy
Don’t be scared to say just what you think
‘Cause no matter how bad, someone’s listening
Don’t care what you say
Don’t care how you feel
Get out of my way
‘Cause I got a heart of steel
Don’t care what you say
Or how you feel
Oh, I got a heart of steel
Don’t care what you say
Or how you feel
Oh, I got a heart of steel
