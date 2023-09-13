Måneskin in trionfo ai VMA MTV 2023 nella categoria Best Rock

Per i Måneskin arriva un’altra grande soddisfazione da aggiungere alle tante degli ultimi due anni abbondanti. La band romana, infatti, ha vinto nella categoria Best Rock dei VMA (Video Music Awards) di MTV con “The Loneliest”, la ballad di grande successo che sta per celebrare il suo primo anno dal rilascio (avvenuto il 7 ottobre 2022).

VMA 2023: i Måneskin sui nomi storici del rock

Superata una concorrenza monstre, perché composta interamente di nomi che hanno fatto la storia del rock e dei generi correlati:

La votazione è stata effettuata, in buona sostanza, dai fan attraverso la piattaforma mtv.com dall’8 agosto al 1° settembre per la maggior parte delle categorie (alcune hanno avuto però regole particolari).

I Måneskin erano stati nominati anche nella categoria Group of the Year, dove però sono stati dichiarati vincitori i sudcoreani Blackpink, tra i protagonisti dell’attuale onda k-pop che arriva dall’Asia.

La band romana, che ha vinto l’Eurovision 2021 con “Zitti e buoni” dando il terzo successo all’Italia, si è inoltre esibita sul palco con il suo nuovo singolo, “Honey (Are u coming?)”, che ha già riscosso parecchie valutazioni positive. Damiano David, Victoria de Angelis, Thomas Raggi ed Ethan Torchio (diventato biondo per l’occasione) sono stati introdotti da Chloe X Halle e sono stati gli unici europei ad esibirsi al Prudential Center di Newark, nel New Jersey.

Per il gruppo si tratta della seconda volta con un VMA in mano: nel 2022, infatti, erano riusciti a portare a casa quello per il Best Alternative con “I wanna be your slave“.

VMA 2023: i vincitori e un’altra Eurovision nomination

Tra le varie nomination c’è stata anche quella di un altro artista arrivato dall’Eurovision, in questo caso quello di Torino 2022. Si tratta di Sam Ryder, che era nominato con “All the way over” nella categoria “Push Performance of the Year”, vinta dai Tomorrow X Together con “Sugar Rush Ride”.

Questi i vincitori delle varie categorie:

Video of the Year: Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

– Anti-Hero Song of the Year: Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

– Anti-Hero Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

Best New Artist: Ice Spice

Push Performance of the Year: Tomorrow X Together – Sugar Rush Ride

– Sugar Rush Ride Best Collaboration: Karol G e Shakira – TQG

– TQG Best Pop: Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

– Anti-Hero Best Hip Hop: Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl

– Super Freaky Girl Best R&B: SZA – Shirt

– Shirt Best K-Pop: Stray Kids – S-Class

– S-Class Best Latin: Anitta – Funk Rave

– Funk Rave Best Rock: Måneskin – The Loneliest

– The Loneliest Best Alternative: Lana Del Rey (feat. Jon Batiste) – Candy Necklace

– Candy Necklace Best Afrobeats: Rema e Selena Gomez – Calm down

– Calm down Video for Good: Dove Cameron – Breakfast

– Breakfast Show of the Summer: Taylor Swift

Song of Summer: Jungkook (feat. Latto) – Seven

– Seven Group of the Year: Blackpink

Album of the Year: Taylor Swift – Midnight

Categorie professionali

Best Visual Effects: Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero (Visual Effects: Parliament)

– Anti-Hero (Visual Effects: Parliament) Best Editing: Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire (Editors: Sofia Kerpan e David Chechel

– Vampire (Editors: Sofia Kerpan e David Chechel Best Direction: Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero (Direttrice: Taylor Swift)

– Anti-Hero (Direttrice: Taylor Swift) Best Art Direction: Doja Cat – Attention (Art Director: Spencer Graves)

– Attention (Art Director: Spencer Graves) Best Choreography: Blackpink – Pink Venom (Coreografi: Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung e Taryn Cheng)

– Pink Venom (Coreografi: Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung e Taryn Cheng) Best Cinematography: Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero (Direttrice della fotografia: Rina Yang)

Premi speciali: